Destin Daniel Cretton Teases Live-Action Naruto Movie And Personal Connection To The Manga

Destin Daniel Cretton definitely has a busy slate but one of his next projects could very well be a live-action adaptation of Naruto.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the can, Cretton has two other Marvel committments currently, a second season of the Disney+ series Wonder Man, and a sequel to Shang-Chi.

However, a global casting search for the live-action Naturo movie was just launched recently, potentially indicating that Leaf Village ninja might be Cretton's next project.

While out promoting Brand New Day, Cretton spoke to Rolling Stone about his attachment to Naruto and what he hopes to explore with the project. In response to that question, Cretton answered. "Naruto's trajectory, his feelings of being an outsider, the feeling of having an ugliness or a monster or some part of you that you’re ashamed of, and then coming to realize that’s the part that makes you unique, that gives you your power."

Raised in Hawaii, the half-Japanese Cretton also stated that he, "always felt very connected" to the manga and that, "When I met Kishimoto-san, the creator, it just amplified that feeling of connection."

'NARUTO' Live-Action director Destin Daniel Cretton says he has "always felt very connected" to Naruto:



"When I met Kishimoto-san, the creator, it just amplified that feeling of connection"



He said Naruto's journey of embracing "some part of you that you're ashamed of" and… pic.twitter.com/oWu1hBNWXf — Anime Updates (@animeupdates) July 20, 2026

In a previous interview,screenwriter Tasha Huo remarked, "For Naruto, it was to ground it, to make it feel real and believable in the world of a live-action movie. When you watch it or read it, it's so bonkers. It's so good, but it is so bonkers."

"The rules you just sort of kind of take for granted because of the medium you're watching it in, but once you translate it to real people saying real lines and needing to convey real plot. Yeah, that was the challenge but also the joy of it because they're just so fun."

In a February 2024 press release, Adam Fogelson, Chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, stated, "This manga classic is beloved by millions of fans all around the world, and Destin has delivered a vision for the movie that we believe will excite that massive fan base as well as those who are new to it. Avi [Arad] and I have had the pleasure of working together before and I know that as we collaborate with Destin and the team on Naruto, we are in extraordinary hands."

“It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation,” said Cretton in that same press release. “We are very excited to collaborate and bring Naruto to the big screen.”

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto also stated, "When I heard of Destin’s attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his, and I thought he would be the perfect director for Naruto. After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for Naruto."