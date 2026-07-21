Destin Daniel Cretton Teases Live-Action Naruto Movie And Personal Connection To The Manga

Destin Daniel Cretton Teases Live-Action Naruto Movie And Personal Connection To The Manga

Destin Daniel Cretton reveals what drew him to the live-action Naruto movie as a global cast search launches. Get the details on his vision!

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 21, 2026 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Naruto

Destin Daniel Cretton definitely has a busy slate but one of his next projects could very well be a live-action adaptation of Naruto.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the can, Cretton has two other Marvel committments currently, a second season of the Disney+ series Wonder Man, and a sequel to Shang-Chi

However, a global casting search for the live-action Naturo movie was just launched recently, potentially indicating that Leaf Village ninja might be Cretton's next project.

While out promoting Brand New Day, Cretton spoke to Rolling Stone about his attachment to Naruto and what he hopes to explore with the project. In response to that question, Cretton answered. "Naruto's trajectory, his feelings of being an outsider, the feeling of having an ugliness or a monster or some part of you that you’re ashamed of, and then coming to realize that’s the part that makes you unique, that gives you your power."

Raised in Hawaii, the half-Japanese Cretton also stated that he, "always felt very connected" to the manga and that, "When I met Kishimoto-san, the creator, it just amplified that feeling of connection."

In a previous interview,screenwriter Tasha Huo remarked, "For Naruto, it was to ground it, to make it feel real and believable in the world of a live-action movie. When you watch it or read it, it's so bonkers. It's so good, but it is so bonkers."

"The rules you just sort of kind of take for granted because of the medium you're watching it in, but once you translate it to real people saying real lines and needing to convey real plot. Yeah, that was the challenge but also the joy of it because they're just so fun."

Naruto live-action movie update

In a February 2024 press release,  Adam Fogelson, Chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, stated, "This manga classic is beloved by millions of fans all around the world, and Destin has delivered a vision for the movie that we believe will excite that massive fan base as well as those who are new to it. Avi [Arad] and I have had the pleasure of working together before and I know that as we collaborate with Destin and the team on Naruto, we are in extraordinary hands."

“It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation,” said Cretton in that same press release. “We are very excited to collaborate and bring Naruto to the big screen.”

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto also stated, "When I heard of Destin’s attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his, and I thought he would be the perfect director for Naruto. After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for Naruto."

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
Reported Naruto Live-Action Casting Call Points To An Aged-Up, Shippuden-Era Team 7
Related:

Reported Naruto Live-Action Casting Call Points To An Aged-Up, Shippuden-Era Team 7
The Live-Action Naruto Movie Begins Its Worldwide Search For Naruto, Sasuke, And Sakura
Recommended For You:

The Live-Action Naruto Movie Begins Its Worldwide Search For Naruto, Sasuke, And Sakura

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder