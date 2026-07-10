The Live-Action Naruto Movie Begins Its Worldwide Search For Naruto, Sasuke, And Sakura

The live-action Naruto movie just took its most concrete step in a decade of development. Lionsgate and director Destin Daniel Cretton opened a worldwide casting search on July 9th for the film's three leads: Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno, with the rest of the cast to follow later.

"Kishimoto-sensei's stories have inspired generations of fans around the world, and it's an honor to bring his world and characters to the big screen in live action for the very first time," Cretton said in the announcement. "I'm thrilled to kick off this worldwide casting search for our Team 7 and to bring the incredible universe of NARUTO to life!"

Creator Masashi Kishimoto sounds like he can't believe it's happening. "Right now, miracles are happening to me, one after another," he said. "My work, NARUTO, is truly, truly becoming a Hollywood movie! And an even greater miracle is that the film will be directed by the one and only Destin Daniel Cretton. I still cannot believe it!" He added that he's "eagerly looking forward to the miraculous encounters that will bring us extraordinary and passionate actors."

Cretton is writing and directing, fresh off Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and with Spider-Man: Brand New Day hitting theaters July 31st. Tasha Huo, who we heard from earlier this year, also wrote a draft, and the producer list includes Avi and Ari Arad, Jeremy Latcham, Jeyun Munford, and Emmy Yu.

This project has been simmering a LONG time. Lionsgate picked up the rights back in 2015 with Michael Gracey attached, cycled through a 2017 rewrite, and landed Cretton in February 2024. There's still no production start or release date, and no public submission details yet beyond the official channels, so treat any casting-audition links floating around social media with caution.

The timing lines up with a bigger Naruto moment, too. The anime is set to return with new episodes this year, ending a long pause of its own, so the franchise machine is spinning up on every front at once.

Live-action anime used to be a punchline, but Netflix's One Piece changed that math by staying faithful and keeping Eiichiro Oda closely involved. Kishimoto's excitement here reads like the same playbook, and that's the most encouraging sign this announcement carries.

Who's your dream casting for Team 7? Do you trust a Hollywood Naruto after what Netflix pulled off with the Straw Hats?

Sound off in the comments area below!

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