Live-Action NARUTO Movie Writer Talks Medium Challenges And Director Destin Daniel Cretton's Busy Schedule

Tasha Huo is the showrunner for The Mighty Nein and also co-wrote Lionsgate's forthcoming live-action Naruto movie with Destin Daniel Cretton.

News
By MarkJulian - Nov 22, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Naruto

Tasha Huo is quite in demand these days. 

Huo serves as showrunner on Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and Amazon Prime Video's The Mighty Nein, and also co-wrote the script for Lionsgate's upcoming live-action Naruto movie.

While out promoting the release of Amazon's The Legend of Vox Machina spin-off, Huo fielded a couple of questions about the status of the live-action Naruto film, which was first announced all the way back in 2015 but didn't seriously start to gain any traction until 2024, when Lionsgate announced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton had signed on to co-write and direct.

On the challenges of translating Naruto from manga/anime to live-action film, Huo remarked to Nexus Point News, "For Naruto, it was to ground it, to make it feel real and believable in the world of a live-action movie. When you watch it or read it, it's so bonkers. It's so good, but it is so bonkers."

"The rules you just sort of kind of take for granted because of the medium you're watching it in, but once you translate it to real people saying real lines and needing to convey real plot. Yeah, that was the challenge but also the joy of it because they're just so fun."

In a separate interview with ScreenRant, Huo admitted that the project might not actually start filming for quite some time as Cretton is currently tied up with commitments to Marvel Studios. Cretton executive-produced and directed a couple of episodes of the forthcoming Disney+ Wonder Man series and is currently filming the fourth Tom Holland Spidey film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He's also set to direct a Shang-Chi sequel.

Naruto anime

In a February 2024 press release,  Adam Fogelson, Chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, stated, "This manga classic is beloved by millions of fans all around the world, and Destin has delivered a vision for the movie that we believe will excite that massive fan base as well as those who are new to it. Avi [Arad] and I have had the pleasure of working together before and I know that as we collaborate with Destin and the team on Naruto, we are in extraordinary hands."

“It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation,” said Cretton in that same press release. “We are very excited to collaborate and bring Naruto to the big screen.”

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto also stated, "When I heard of Destin’s attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his, and I thought he would be the perfect director for Naruto. After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for Naruto."

