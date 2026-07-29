Twisted-Wonderland Season 2 Hits Disney+ In December - And Savanaclaw Is Up Next

Disney+ has confirmed a second season of Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation, subtitled Episode of Savanaclaw, for December. And it announced it on July 27th, which happens to be Leona Kingscholar's in-game birthday.

If you play the game, you probably already knew what that date meant before you even read the headline.

The teaser visual puts the Savanaclaw trio front and center: Leona, Ruggie Bucchi and Jack Howl, under the tagline "A wicked plot begins." Season 1 covered the Heartslabyul arc, so this is the story moving forward in the order the game tells it.

What Disney Has Actually Confirmed

A lot of coverage is already running numbers Disney never gave.

Confirmed: the subtitle, a December 2026 window, Disney+ as the exclusive home, and the teaser visual.

Not confirmed: an exact premiere date, or an episode count. Season 1 ran eight episodes, and you'll see "eight episodes" attached to Season 2 in a lot of write-ups, but Disney hasn't said that. It's a reasonable guess carried over from last time rather than something the announcement contained.

You'll also see the anime described as a planned three-part run, ending with Episode of Octavinelle. That mirrors how the tie-in manga is structured, and it's a sensible expectation, but Disney hasn't officially committed to a third season.

Why Savanaclaw Is The Right Next Move

Heartslabyul was always the tutorial arc. It introduces Night Raven College, establishes the Overblot mechanic, and works Riddle Rosehearts through the first real emotional beat of the story. It's a good arc that mostly exists to teach the rules.

Savanaclaw is where the game stops being polite. Leona is a bitter second-born prince coasting on talent he refuses to use, Ruggie is the scholarship kid doing his dirty work, and the arc goes to some real nasty places about class and entitlement.

Adapting that arc is where the anime finds out whether it can handle the source material's harder edges or tones them down.

The mobile game launched in Japan in 2020 and has pulled a substantial global player base since its English release, and the anime has been the franchise's play for the people who never installed it. Season 1 landed on Disney+ in October 2025.

Twisted-Wonderland takes Disney villains and reworks them into the founding figures of a magic school, with each dormitory built around one of them. Heartslabyul answers to the Queen of Hearts and Octavinelle to Ursula. Savanaclaw is the Scar dorm, and Leona is a second-born lion prince with a grudge about it.

The writing is by Yana Toboso, who created Black Butler, and she's a big part of why the game's story landed harder than a mobile tie-in had any right to.

December is a crowded month, but Disney+ has the shelf space to let a title sit there and find its audience over the holidays, and a school-set mystery arc is the sort of thing people binge across a break.

Are you coming to this from the game or the anime, and does Savanaclaw work for people who've never touched the mobile version? Which Overblot are you most hoping they nail?

Let us know in the comments below!

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