ONE PIECE Season 3 Wraps Filming; Netflix Celebrates With New Straw Hat Cast Photo

Netflix has announced that production on One Piece Season 3 has officially wrapped. Filming on Season 3 of the live-action adaptation began in November of last year, months before Season 2 premiered.

Celebrating the milestone, Netflix shared a new photo of the Straw Hats crew assembled from the set in Cap Town, South Africa. In the photo, we see the main cast — Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Nami (Emily Rudd), Zoro (Mackenyu), Usopp (Jacob Romero), Sanji (Taz Skylar), and Princess Vivi (Charithra Chandran) — posing in front of a wall with Joe Manganiello's Sir Crocodile, aka Mr. 0.

Sir Crocodile will, of course, serve as the main baddie in Season 3. Publicly celebrated as a hero and one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, Sir Crocodile operates out of Alabasta, secretly running the Baroque Works criminal organization under the alias Mr. 0. We only briefly got to see the character in the end of Season 2, but we should be seeing much more of him in the upcoming season as it will adapt the Alabasta storyline.

That's a wrap on ONE PIECE SEASON 3 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/TbblBbUdsh — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2026

Officially titled, One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta, Season 3 of Netflix's hit series will bring the fan-favorite arc to life "as the Straw Hats race to help Vivi save her homeland, which is on the brink of civil war."

“For many ONE PIECE fans, Alabasta is the arc that hooked them as nakama for life, combining [ONE PIECE manga creator Eiichiro Oda] Oda-san’s incredible talent for world-building and memorable characters in a story that’s thematically rich, emotionally gripping, and visually spectacular,” Season 3 co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes told Tudum back in April. “Reaching this story has been a dream for our team since the live-action series began. We’re excited to be in production on Season 3 right now. We’ll see you in Alabasta — it’s going to be epic!”

Season 2 ended on a positive note with the Straw Hats defeating the tyrannical King Wapol and saving Drum Island. The finale finally unmasked Mr. Zero, revealing him to be Sir Crocodile and pulling the strings to destabilize the Kingdom of Alabasta. The season concluded with the crew sailing toward Alabasta alongside Nefertari Vivi to stop Baroque Works.

The synopsis for Season 3 teases:

In Season 3, a rebellion “threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves,” the logline reads. “In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi’s kingdom before it crumbles into the sand.” Formidable new enemies and brand-new worlds await in this upcoming installment, in which the stakes are the highest they’ve ever been.

One Piece Season 3 will debut in 2027, exclusively on Netflix.