Who Is The Mountain-Eater? One Piece Episode 1169 Kicks Off Elbaf Part 2 By Answering A Giant Mystery

Who Is The Mountain-Eater? One Piece Episode 1169 Kicks Off Elbaf Part 2 By Answering A Giant Mystery

One Piece episode 1169 opens the Elbaf arc's second cour with a promise built into its title: the identity of the Mountain-Eater. Toei's preview teases Loki and long-awaited answers!

News
By NateBest - Jul 12, 2026 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: One Piece

Thirteen straight weeks of Elbaf, then a Sunday with nothing new to watch. The wait's over: One Piece is back with episode 1169, "The Legend Lurking in Elbaph - The Identity of the Mountain-Eater," kicking off the Elbaf arc's second cour on Crunchyroll on July 12th.

(And yes, Toei's official romanization is "Elbaph." I'll be sticking with Elbaf everywhere the episode title isn't involved.)

Episode titles in this series usually tease. This one makes a promise.

Cour one built the Mountain-Eater up as a legend even Elbaf's giants only tell stories about, and after episode 1168 went out on the Harley cliffhanger, the premiere looks ready to put a name and a face on the mystery.

Toei's official preview is out now, and you can check it out below.

The official episode teasers point the Straw Hats toward Loki, with the road running through Aurust Castle and a living legend said to be waiting inside. That's a LOT of ground for one episode, and it fits how this arc has been built: the recaps and filler are gone, so a premiere gets to open at full speed.

Loki needs no reintroduction if you kept up with cour one. He's the accursed prince of Elbaf, chained up and blamed for the death of his father, King Harald, and the show has stayed deliberately fuzzy about what really happened. Part 2 is where those questions start getting answers, and his role in the back half is what I'm watching closest.

Some One Piece Trivia: Loki's name has been in play since Whole Cake Island, when we learned Lola skipped out on an arranged marriage with Elbaf's prince. What played as a punchline back then is now a Final Saga storyline.

One quick flag for the spoiler-sensitive: manga readers have known the Mountain-Eater's identity for a while, and it's one of the Final Saga's best reveals. You won't get the name here... If you've stayed unspoiled this long, hold out a little longer!

For the map-keepers, the manga's Elbaf arc kicked off with chapter 1126 in the summer of 2024, and with the anime moving at roughly a chapter per episode these days, there's plenty of story banked before anyone needs to worry about the adaptation running out of road.

The island itself carries a quarter century of buildup. Dorry and Brogy introduced Elbaf's warrior culture all the way back in the Little Garden arc in 2001, two giants a hundred years deep into a duel of honor, and Usopp has been dreaming of the place ever since. Every episode this cour is paying off one of the series' longest-running promises.

Part one already made good on some of that nostalgia. The Giant Warrior Pirates ferried the crew in from Egghead, Dorry and Brogy included, and the official arc synopsis leans on exactly the words fans want to hear: new encounters with giants, and long hoped-for reunions. Part 2 gets to build on that foundation with the heavier lore.

For the full broadcast rundown, including how the new two-cour schedule plays out through October, check out our return-date breakdown from earlier this week. The one date worth repeating: Netflix gets the episode on July 18th and stays a week behind Crunchyroll from there.

My take? Opening the cour on an identity reveal instead of banking it for mid-season is a confident call, and it says the back half of Elbaf doesn't plan on rationing its big moments. I'd rather have answers early and consequences after, and that's the shape this new schedule was built for.

Who do you think the Mountain-Eater will turn out to be?

Drop your theories in the comments below!

Related On AnimeMojo

Never miss a story! Set AnimeMojo.com as a preferred source on Google
About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
Nate is the mastermind behind what is AnimeMojo.com, including designing and developing the entire site from scratch. Nate was introduced to anime through Dragon Ball Z and Cartoon Network's "Toonami" back around 2000. He quickly became hooked on the animation style and martial art/action sequences. Some of his favorite shows include DBZ, Cowboy Bebop and several of the classic anime films such as Ghost In The Shell, Akira and Ninja Scrolls.

His other love, comics, has found a presence on the web as well in www.ComicBookMovie.com.

When not on the computer, Nate enjoys working out, playing games, reading and spending time with his family.
The Nike x One Piece Collab Capsule Arrives This Month And Has Jerseys, A $300 Vest, And More
Related:

The Nike x One Piece Collab Capsule Arrives This Month And Has Jerseys, A $300 Vest, And More
The Nike x One Piece Collab Drops Three New Pairs Of Sneakers This Month
Recommended For You:

The Nike x One Piece Collab Drops Three New Pairs Of Sneakers This Month

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder