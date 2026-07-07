ONE PIECE: HEROINES Puts Nami In The Spotlight This Saturday On Netflix

ONE PIECE: HEROINES Puts Nami In The Spotlight This Saturday On Netflix

Nami finally gets her own anime special! One Piece: Heroines aired in Japan this weekend, and Netflix streams it worldwide starting July 11th.

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By NateBest - Jul 07, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: One Piece

Nami is officially the star of her own One Piece anime. One Piece: Heroines, a brand-new special from Toei Animation, aired on Fuji TV in Japan on July 5th, and Netflix will stream it worldwide starting this Saturday, July 11th.

The project was first announced at One Piece Day '25 last August, and it adapts "Nami: The Shoe Must Go On!", the opening story from Jun Esaka's One Piece: Heroines light novel, which Shueisha published back in 2021 with illustrations by Sayaka Suwa. Haruka Kamatani directs, Momoka Toyoda handles the screenplay, and Takashi Kojima provides the character designs, which run noticeably softer than the main series' look. It's a single half-hour episode, not a series, so this is a one-night detour rather than a new show to keep up with.

The story itself is a change of pace for the franchise. Nami buys a pair of shoes that turn out to hurt her feet, and when she goes to return them, the designer offers to remake them on one condition: she models in his fashion show. Nico Robin is along for the ride, and Takehito Koyasu and Maaya Sakamoto voice two brand-new characters created for the special.

Akemi Okamura and Yuriko Yamaguchi are back as Nami and Robin, and AiNA THE END performs the theme song, "Blue Shining Star".

Netflix Anime announced the July 11th date on X, promising the special "comes to Netflix worldwide." Japanese viewers got it first in the anime's regular Sunday slot, and Crunchyroll simulcast it internationally the same day, so the Netflix drop is the catch-up window for everyone who missed the weekend.

Why does a half-hour fashion detour matter? It's the first time in the franchise's nearly three-decade run that an anime special has been built entirely around its heroines. One Piece has produced plenty of specials over the years, but Luffy has always been the focus. Handing an episode to Nami, with Robin riding shotgun, is uncharted territory for one of the biggest anime franchises on the planet.

The timing is smart, too. The special aired during a one-week break in the Elbaph arc, which resumes on July 12th and runs weekly through October. So the main story barely pauses, and between this, the live-action Season 3 shoot wrapping, and Wit Studio's remake on deck, Netflix is clearly treating One Piece as a franchise pillar!

Are you checking out Nami's solo adventure on Saturday, and which Straw Hat deserves the next standalone special? Let me know in the comments below!

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About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
Nate is the mastermind behind what is AnimeMojo.com, including designing and developing the entire site from scratch. Nate was introduced to anime through Dragon Ball Z and Cartoon Network's "Toonami" back around 2000. He quickly became hooked on the animation style and martial art/action sequences. Some of his favorite shows include DBZ, Cowboy Bebop and several of the classic anime films such as Ghost In The Shell, Akira and Ninja Scrolls.

His other love, comics, has found a presence on the web as well in www.ComicBookMovie.com.

When not on the computer, Nate enjoys working out, playing games, reading and spending time with his family.
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