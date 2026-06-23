First Teaser Trailer For Wit Studio's The One Piece Anime Drops On Wednesday

After nearly two and a half years in production, Wit Studio is finally ready to unveil its new anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's beloved One Piece manga.

The studio and Netflix both confirmed that the first teaser trailer for The One Piece will premiere on June 24th at 3:00 p.m. CEST / 6:00 a.m. PDT / 9:00 a.m. EDT).

Ahead of its highly anticipated debut, we also got a poster for the first episode of the series, titled "Romance Dawn." Wit Studio promised episode artwork will be released for each episode through the season.

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#THEONEPIECE

Episode Art -1 Revealed,

Entitled “Romance Dawn” 🏴‍☠️

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Almost like you can hear the main character Luffy himself. The adventure starts here!



Going forward, episode artwork will be released for each episode throughout the Season1. 🍖



And on 24th June… pic.twitter.com/Ok3nMASWQP — THE ONE PIECE (@theop_official) June 23, 2026

The One Piece will specifically adapt the East Blue Saga, offering a "fresh yet familiar experience." Wit Studio is said to be "utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures.

"The East Blue is the introductory saga of the manga, when fans first meet Luffy," Netflix describes. "It’s named after an expansive ocean, which is the birthplace of the infamous pirate Gold Roger, who inspires Luffy to become a pirate himself and find the One Piece treasure. It’s in this chapter that Luffy meets his ragtag pirate crew, dubbing them the Straw Hats."

Season 1, which is set to premiere in February 2027, will cover the first 50 chapters, leading up to Luffy's encounter with Sanji. The story will be spread across seven episodes with a total runtime of around 300 minutes. The series will premiere on Netflix with all seven episodes dropping at once.

The One Piece is directed by Masashi Koizuka (Attack on Titan, Moonrise) with series composition by Taku Kishimoto (Sakamoto Days, co-creator of BUCCHIGIRI?!). Character design and chief animation directors are Kyoji Asano (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan) and Takatoshi Honda (In/Spectre), while creature design and image boards are from Yasuhiro Kajino (In/Spectre, Batman: Under the Red Hood). Tomonori Kuroda (A Certain Scientific Railgun) is serving as at director.

While Wit Studio is providing an updated adaptation of One Piece, the original anime is still running. Currently in the Elbaf Arc, Toei Animation has officially abandoned its historic year-round weekly format and instead switched to a split-season model that limits output to 26 episodes per year. The anime returned in April with new episodes premiering on Crunchyroll and Netflix.