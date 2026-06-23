First Teaser Trailer For Wit Studio's The One Piece Anime Drops On Wednesday

First Teaser Trailer For Wit Studio's The One Piece Anime Drops On Wednesday

Get ready for the first official teaser for Wit Studio's The One Piece. A teaser for the new anime adaptation of the East Blue Saga will premiere on Wednesday!

News
By MattThomas - Jun 23, 2026 10:06 PM EST
Filed Under: One Piece

After nearly two and a half years in production, Wit Studio is finally ready to unveil its new anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's beloved One Piece manga.

The studio and Netflix both confirmed that the first teaser trailer for The One Piece will premiere on June 24th at 3:00 p.m. CEST / 6:00 a.m. PDT / 9:00 a.m. EDT).

Ahead of its highly anticipated debut, we also got a poster for the first episode of the series, titled "Romance Dawn." Wit Studio promised episode artwork will be released for each episode through the season.

The One Piece will specifically adapt the East Blue Saga, offering a "fresh yet familiar experience." Wit Studio is said to be "utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures.

"The East Blue is the introductory saga of the manga, when fans first meet Luffy," Netflix describes. "It’s named after an expansive ocean, which is the birthplace of the infamous pirate Gold Roger, who inspires Luffy to become a pirate himself and find the One Piece treasure. It’s in this chapter that Luffy meets his ragtag pirate crew, dubbing them the Straw Hats."

Season 1, which is set to premiere in February 2027, will cover the first 50 chapters, leading up to Luffy's encounter with Sanji. The story will be spread across seven episodes with a total runtime of around 300 minutes. The series will premiere on Netflix with all seven episodes dropping at once.

The One Piece is directed by Masashi Koizuka (Attack on TitanMoonrise) with series composition by Taku Kishimoto (Sakamoto Days, co-creator of BUCCHIGIRI?!). Character design and chief animation directors are Kyoji Asano (Spy x FamilyAttack on Titan) and Takatoshi Honda (In/Spectre), while creature design and image boards are from Yasuhiro Kajino (In/SpectreBatman: Under the Red Hood). Tomonori Kuroda (A Certain Scientific Railgun) is serving as at director.

While Wit Studio is providing an updated adaptation of One Piece, the original anime is still running. Currently in the Elbaf Arc, Toei Animation has officially abandoned its historic year-round weekly format and instead switched to a split-season model that limits output to 26 episodes per year. The anime returned in April with new episodes premiering on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
Wit Studio's The One Piece Anime Remake: Netflix Announces February 2027 Release Window
Related:

Wit Studio's The One Piece Anime Remake: Netflix Announces February 2027 Release Window
THE ONE PIECE: Wit Studio Shares New Sneak Peek Of Shanks Concept Art
Recommended For You:

THE ONE PIECE: Wit Studio Shares New Sneak Peek Of Shanks Concept Art

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder