First Look: Wit Studio's The One Piece Trailer Reveals Stunning New Animation Style

Netflix has finally shared the first teaser trailer for Wit Studio's The One Piece. The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga has long been in development, but until today, all we've seen is concept art.

Today's teaser, finally gives us a look at the animation quality of the adaptation, and given Wit Studio's pedigree — they also produced Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and Vinland Saga Season 1 — there was a lot of excitement. Needless to say, it doesn't disappoint.

As a quick reminder, The One Piece will adapt the East Blue Saga of Oda's story, offering a "fresh yet familiar experience." In the trailer, we get a glimpse of some of Luffy's adventures, including brief looks at Shell's Town, Syrup Village, and even Baratie.

Wit Studio is said to be "utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures. And while the animation looks absolutely stunning, there are some who feel it looks a bit too "overproduced" and lacks the charm of the original anime. Judge for yourself with the trailer below.

Eiichiro Oda’s manga "THE ONE PIECE" (originally serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in Japan) has become a cultural phenomenon with fans all around the globe, and now, it is being adapted as a new anime series, starting from the initial East Blue Saga. Produced by WIT Studio, giving viewers an opportunity to experience the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates by fully tapping into the expressive potential of modern technology to tell the story in a way that feels familiar yet fresh.

"The East Blue is the introductory saga of the manga, when fans first meet Luffy," Netflix said. "It’s named after an expansive ocean, which is the birthplace of the infamous pirate Gold Roger, who inspires Luffy to become a pirate himself and find the One Piece treasure. It’s in this chapter that Luffy meets his ragtag pirate crew, dubbing them the Straw Hats."

The One Piece will premiere on Netflix in February 2027, with all episodes dropping at once. Season 1, which will consist of seven episodes and have a runtime around 300 minutes, will cover the first 50 chapters of the manga, leading up to Luffy's encounter with Sanji.

It may feel a little weird that we're getting a remake while the original anime is still in production, but One Piece is one of the longest-running anime of all time. The East Blue Saga originally aired over 25 years ago, so Wit Studio's remake is long overdo. Plus with the success of the recent live-action series on Netflix, modern audiences who may have just discovered One Piece can now experience it in its anime format.