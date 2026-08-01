The My Hero Academia Anime Is Returning With A New Special Episode Tomorrow

My Hero Academia is returning to screens tomorrow with a new special episode. Titled "I Am A Hero Too," the episode adapts a short one-shot by series creator Kohei Horikoshi and is scheduled to begin streaming on Crunchyroll on August 2, 2026, with a Japanese broadcast the following day.

The special centers on Eri, the young girl whose story formed the emotional core of the Shie Hassaikai arc. The original one-shot appeared in the 2025 fan book My Hero Academia: Ultra Age and runs only six pages. Despite its length, it advances Eri’s character several years into the future and shows her pursuing music while navigating life under the care of Shota Aizawa. The episode also places new emphasis on the next generation of Pro Heroes and updates the official hero rankings in Japan.

According to material from the one-shot, Izuku Midoriya, now operating as the Pro Hero known for One For All, has risen rapidly on the Hero Billboard Chart. One passage notes the Number 4 Hero Deku generating unprecedented attention, while Katsuki Bakugo makes an impressive climb as well. These ranking updates provide a snapshot of the post-war professional hero landscape and give fans a clearer sense of where the main cast stands years after the final battle.

The special arrives after the main anime concluded its run in December 2025. That ending followed the manga’s conclusion and included the additional Chapter 431, titled "More," which was published in the final volume. That chapter focused on Izuku’s life as a Pro Hero and formally established his relationship with Ochaco Uraraka. The new Eri-focused episode continues the pattern of Horikoshi returning to the world in short form to add character depth and future potential.

Eri’s story in the special is framed around personal agency. One line from the one-shot captures her mindset: "Deku and Lemillion are awesome, but riding on their name feels wrong. I want to do my best too!" The narrative shows her developing her own goals rather than remaining defined solely by the events of the past. Her interest in music, previously hinted at, becomes a concrete path, and her interactions with Aizawa reflect a more mature dynamic than the one seen during the main series.

The decision to adapt this particular one-shot carries practical weight. Eri remains one of the most popular supporting characters, and her limited screen time after the Shie Hassaikai arc left many readers wanting more. Giving her a dedicated episode years later satisfies that interest while also serving a larger purpose. By showing the hero rankings in motion and confirming that key characters continue to grow, the special keeps the door open for additional stories.

Studio Bones has a long working relationship with Horikoshi that extends beyond the weekly anime. The studio produced multiple My Hero Academia films with the creator’s involvement, and Horikoshi is also connected to the upcoming live-action adaptation. That existing collaboration makes further anime projects, whether specials, films, or a more substantial return, logistically straightforward if both sides choose to pursue them.

My Hero Academia’s ending was intentionally left open. The final manga chapters resolved the central conflict with All For One while leaving Izuku’s personal future, relationships, and the broader hero society available for expansion. The bonus chapter in the final volume and the later Eri one-shot demonstrate that Horikoshi has been willing to revisit the setting in small, focused doses. An animated special based on the latter continues that approach in a more visible format.

Whether this episode leads to additional anime content remains unconfirmed. Horikoshi is currently developing a new manga, which limits the amount of time he can devote to My Hero Academia. At the same time, the commercial strength of the franchise and the ease of working with Studio Bones mean that further collaboration is not difficult to imagine. Short specials, theatrical films, or even limited series focused on specific characters or time periods are all plausible paths if interest and scheduling align.

"I Am A Hero Too" gives Eri a moment in the spotlight, updates the status of the main heroes, and reminds audiences that the world of My Hero Academia still has stories left to tell. The episode streams on Crunchyroll starting August 2, 2026. Fans who followed the series through its decade-long run will finally get a look at one of its most resilient characters as she defines a future on her own terms.

The special also functions as a low-risk way to test continued audience interest. Strong viewership and positive response could encourage both the creator and the studio to consider additional projects. Even if it remains a one-off, the episode adds meaningful texture to the post-series timeline and gives Eri the kind of focused attention her character has long deserved.

My Hero Academia’s main story has been finished for some time. With "I Am A Hero Too," the franchise takes a small but deliberate step back into animation, centered on growth, new rankings, and the quiet determination of a girl who refuses to live only in the shadow of the heroes who saved her. Will you be watching the new episode?