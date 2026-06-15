My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Black Butler And Suzume 4K Lead Crunchyroll's September 2026 Home Video Slate

Crunchyroll just dropped its home video lineup for the month, and it's a solid one to look forward to. Whether you've been patiently waiting to add My Hero Academia: Vigilantes to your shelf, have a soft spot for a certain butler and his demon contract, or just want to experience Suzume in all its 4K glory, there's something here worth getting excited about.

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc-, the latest season of the hit anime, will arrive on Blu-ray on September 1, featuring all 13 episodes of the supernatural mystery arc. The Blu-ray will include several special features including promo videos, textless opening and ending songs, two art cards and a specialty finish O-card. It's currently available for pre-order.

Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they’ll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil.

On September 8th, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 1 will release on Blu-ray. The inaugural season of the My Hero Academia spin-off aired weekly from April through June 2025. Set several years before Izuku Midoriya becomes a student at U.A. High School, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes follow a group of unlicensed vigilante. The Blu-ray release will include music videos, promo videos, textless opening and ending songs, a special digipack and slipcase packaging, and four art cards.

Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!

Rounding out the month are a few more releases that deserve a spot on your radar. First up on September 8, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 makes its Blu-ray debut, great news for fans of the series who've been waiting to own the next chapter of Iska and Alice's star-crossed story. Then on September 15, Kaiju No. 8 gets the SteelBook treatment with Mission Recon, and if the show's explosive action and monster-fighting chaos looked good on your screen before, just wait until you have it locked in a premium package worthy of the hype.

Finally, September 22 brings what might be the most anticipated release of the bunch. Makoto Shinkai's Suzume arrives in a gorgeous 4K SteelBook edition, giving fans the perfect excuse to revisit the emotional, breathtaking road trip that swept audiences off their feet. If you've been holding out for the definitive home release, this is it.