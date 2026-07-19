Crunchyroll Locks In Its Summer 2026 English Dub Slate - Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Is Streaming Now

Crunchyroll has locked in the last of its Summer 2026 English dub dates. The last two arrived together on Saturday, July 18th: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 and Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, capping a dub rollout that started back on July 4th.

Season 3 keeps the dub cast fans know: Madeleine Morris is back as Rudeus, with Lindsay Seidel returning as Eris, Rachel Robinson as Ghislaine, and Jeremy Inman directing. New dub episodes arrive weekly, and if you need to catch up first, the subtitled season has been airing since July 5th, when it opened with a one-hour, two-episode premiere.

Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 is the big return still missing a dub date. The 12-episode season premiered on July 8th, nine years after Season 1 aired (the 2019 movie bridged the gap), and an English dub is confirmed as part of the summer slate. Crunchyroll just hasn't said when it starts.

The wait has been a saga of its own: Season 2 was first announced back in 2021, five years before it reached screens. Dubs this season have been landing roughly two weeks behind their shows' premieres, so I wouldn't expect the dub wait to drag on much longer.

The rundown:

July 4 th - Black Torch (same-day dub)

- Black Torch (same-day dub) July 4 th - Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 (same-day dub)

- Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 (same-day dub) July 4 th - Grow Up Show -Sunflower Circus- (same-day dub)

- Grow Up Show -Sunflower Circus- (same-day dub) July 8 th - Clevatess Season 2 (same-day dub)

- Clevatess Season 2 (same-day dub) July 11 th - Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life

- Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life July 15 th - Hana-Kimi Season 2

- Hana-Kimi Season 2 July 16 th - Kaiju Girl Caramelise

- Kaiju Girl Caramelise July 16 th - Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2

- Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2 July 16 th - The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System

- The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System July 18 th - Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

- Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia July 18th - Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3

Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2 brings the main series' English cast back for its chibi spin-off, with Max Mittelman as Atsushi, Kaiji Tang as Dazai, Patrick Seitz as Kunikida, and Cherami Leigh pulling double duty as Kyouka and Teruko. New dub episodes land Thursdays.

Kaiju Girl Caramelise is the shojo wildcard of the batch, a rom-com about a girl whose romantic panic transforms her into a giant kaiju, with Caitlin Glass directing the dub. Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, the adaptation of Tomato Soup's historical manga, opened with two dubbed episodes, Cristina Vee leading the cast as Sitara and Shawn Gann directing.

Five more dubs are confirmed for the season but don't have dates yet:

Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs Season 2

You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2

Though I Am an Inept Villainess

Tomb Raider King

That's on top of the spring dubs still rolling. Re:Zero Season 4, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4, Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, Liar Game, and The Drops of God all keep their weekly dub episodes coming through the summer. We ran down the full spring dub lineup when that slate was announced, if you missed it.

Four of the new dubs premiered the same day as their Japanese broadcasts: Black Torch, Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2, Grow Up Show -Sunflower Circus-, and Clevatess Season 2, that last one with Jad Saxton directing. Same-day dubs were a rare treat not long ago, and this season they cover a third of the dated list!

Grow Up Show is a neat pick for that treatment, too. It's an Aniplex original set in Japan's postwar circus boom, the kind of niche show that used to wait months for a dub, if one came at all. And Black Torch, the adaptation of Tsuyoshi Takaki's shinobi-meets-mononoke manga, launched the whole rollout on the 4th with new episodes landing Saturdays.

Every show on the list streams subbed and dubbed from the same series page on Crunchyroll: 11 dated dubs, five more confirmed and on the way, and seven carry-overs from spring. New dub episodes arrive weekly once a series' dub is live, and most of this season's drops cluster on Saturdays and Thursdays.

Nine years between Tanya seasons is a LONG wait, so I get it if she jumps the line the moment her dub date drops. Which dub are you queueing up first?

Sound off in the comments below!

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