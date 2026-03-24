Crunchyroll Reveals Full Spring 2026 English Dub Lineup Including WITCH HAT ATELIER, RE:ZERO Season 4 And More

Crunchyroll is giving fans plenty to look forward to this spring with a robust lineup of new English dubs for the 2026 anime season. The streaming service revealed the full list of titles getting localized voice work, spanning everything from long-running favorites to highly anticipated new adaptations. The announcement covers a wide mix of genres, ensuring there is something for nearly every type of viewer, whether they prefer high-stakes fantasy, romantic comedy, or thought-provoking drama.

Among the standout titles heading to English dubs are Daemons of the Shadow Realm, Witch Hat Atelier, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4, and The Beginning After the End Season 2. These join a packed schedule that also includes returning series like Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 3, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4, and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4. The variety in the lineup reflects Crunchyroll’s ongoing effort to support both blockbuster sequels and fresh adaptations that have been building buzz in the community.

Here is the complete list of confirmed Spring 2026 English dubs:

Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring

An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess

Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke

Classroom of the Elite 4th Season: Second Year, First Semester

Daemons of the Shadow Realm

DIGIMON BEATBREAK

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 3

Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!

I Want to End this Love Game

LIAR GAME

MARRIAGETOXIN

Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4

The Beginning After the End Season 2

The Drops of God

The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt

The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2

Witch Hat Atelier

Additional details on exact premiere dates for each dub and full voice cast announcements are still to come, but Crunchyroll has indicated that more information will be shared in the weeks ahead. Fans of the Witch Hat Atelier manga have been especially excited since the anime was first revealed, and the English dub will give international viewers a chance to experience the story’s unique blend of magic, apprenticeship, and artistic world-building in their own language.

Re:ZERO Season 4 continues one of the service’s most popular ongoing series, with Subaru’s time-loop struggles and the ever-expanding cast of supporting characters promising more emotional highs and strategic battles. Daemons of the Shadow Realm brings a darker, more atmospheric tale that stands out for its mysterious tone and supernatural elements. Longtime viewers will also be glad to see continuations for established hits like Dr. STONE, Slime, and Iruma-kun, which have built loyal followings through consistent storytelling and character growth.

The spring slate also includes several lighter and more niche titles that broaden the appeal. Go For It, Nakamura-kun!! offers slice-of-life charm, while Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 keeps the romantic comedy train rolling for fans invested in its tangled relationships. Ascendance of a Bookworm continues its heartwarming journey of a book-loving protagonist in a fantasy world, and MARRIAGETOXIN delivers action with a clever twist on arranged marriages and assassin culture.

Crunchyroll has become the go-to platform for English dubs in recent years, and this spring lineup reinforces that position. The service has steadily increased its dubbing output, making more titles accessible to viewers who prefer or require localized audio. By covering such a diverse range of genres and continuing multiple popular franchises at once, Crunchyroll is ensuring the spring season feels packed with options rather than spread thin.

With the spring anime season already generating excitement through trailers, key visuals, and early episode drops, the English dub schedule adds another layer of anticipation. Many viewers wait for dubs before diving in, and having a clear list of confirmed titles helps them plan their watching schedule. The staggered rollout of new episodes and dubs typically allows fans to stay current without feeling overwhelmed.

For those who have been following the original Japanese broadcasts, the dubs provide a fresh way to revisit or catch up on series they may have missed. Returning favorites like Classroom of the Elite and Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 will give longtime fans new performances to enjoy, while newcomers can jump into Witch Hat Atelier or The Beginning After the End without feeling left behind.

The spring 2026 season is shaping up to be one of the most well-rounded in recent memory, and Crunchyroll’s English dub slate plays a big part in that. Whether you are excited for the next chapter of Re:ZERO, the magical artistry of Witch Hat Atelier, or the chaotic energy of Slime and Iruma-kun, there is a dubbed title ready to match your every mood. As more precise timing and cast details are revealed in the coming weeks, the anticipation will only grow.

Crunchyroll continues to invest heavily in bringing anime to English-speaking audiences, and this spring’s lineup is a clear demonstration of that commitment. The combination of brand-new adaptations and long-awaited sequels creates a balanced mix that should keep subscribers engaged from April through June and beyond. Keep an eye on official channels for the latest updates on when each dub will premiere and who will be voicing your favorite characters.

Speaking of Crunchyroll and in you case you missed it, they were hacked recently and it has been revealed what details hackers got. Feel free to check out our other two articles covering the whole fiasco and stay up to date on what is going on with the situation.

Spring 2026 is almost here, and with it comes a fresh wave of dubbed anime that promises everything from heartfelt growth stories to high-octane battles and clever romantic entanglements. The lineup is stacked, the dubs are on the way, and the season is ready to deliver another memorable few months of anime for fans around the world.