CRUNCHYROLL Reportedly Hacked: What Users Need To Know About The Possible Security Breach

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has reportedly been the target of a cyberattack. Reports circulating online claim the breach originated through a partner of TELUS, leading to the exposure of hundreds of gigabytes of personally identifiable user data.

The incident allegedly occurred on March 12, 2026, and was contained within 24 hours. However, sources say that roughly 100GB of customer analytics data was compromised before the breach was stopped. The leaked information reportedly includes IP addresses, email addresses, credit card details, and other sensitive data.

According to reports, an employee working for TELUS, an outsourcing partner of Crunchyroll, allegedly executed malware on their system, allowing a threat actor to gain access to Crunchyroll’s internal environment.

🚨‼️ BREAKING: Crunchyroll breached through outsourcing partner in India.



A threat actor exfiltrated data from Crunchyroll's ticketing system and also managed to pull 100 GB of personally identifiable customer analytics data.



We've analyzed sample data and it includes IP… pic.twitter.com/BcxGN1Y2Lv — International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) March 22, 2026

As of now, Crunchyroll has not publicly acknowledged the alleged breach. However, Telus Digital confirmed on March 12 that it “suffered a security incident after threat actors claimed to have stolen nearly 1 petabyte of data from the company in a multi-month breach.”

TELUS Digital operates as the digital services and business process outsourcing (BPO) arm of TELUS, offering services such as customer support, content moderation, AI data solutions, and other outsourced operations for companies worldwide.

"TELUS Digital is investigating a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to a limited number of our systems," the company said in a statement earlier this month following the hack. "Upon discovery, we took immediate steps to address the unauthorized activity and secure our systems against further intrusion. We are actively managing the situation and continue to monitor it closely."

"We have implemented additional security measures to further safeguard our systems and environment," TELUS confirmed. "As our investigation progresses, we are notifying any impacted customers, as appropriate. The security of our customers' information continues to be our highest priority."

The threat actor told us the breach happened on March 12, 2026. Crunchyroll revoked their access after 24 hours.



They also said Crunchyroll is ignoring all messages and still hasn't publicly disclosed the breach. — International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) March 22, 2026

At this point, it's hard to say just how much data was ultimately accessed or how many users may have been affected. However, if the reported details are accurate, the exposure of sensitive information like email addresses, IP data, and especially payment details could put users at risk of phishing attempts, identity theft, or unauthorized financial activity.

As a precaution, Crunchyroll users should update their account passwords immediately, especially if the same credentials are used across multiple sites. Enabling two-factor authentication, if available, is also recommended. It is also important to monitor bank and credit card statements for suspicious charges and stay alert for phishing emails claiming to be from Crunchyroll. Users may also want to contact their financial institutions to place alerts on their accounts and consider replacing their cards if they believe their payment information may have been compromised.

We'll continue to monitor the situation and update you with any information we learn or if Crunchyroll issues a formal statement.