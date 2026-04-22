Wit Studio Announces New Attack on Titan Project For Fans By The Chief Animation Director

Wit Studio has announced a new ongoing project for the Attack on Titan franchise, bringing fresh monthly illustrations from Chief Animation Director Kyouji Asano. The initiative marks the studio’s return to the series it helped define through its first three seasons and arrives two years after the franchise concluded with the 2024 theatrical compilation film Attack on Titan: The Last Attack.

The project was revealed through the studio’s official channels, confirming that Asano will produce new illustrations on a monthly basis starting later this year. While the exact start date has not been finalized, sources close to the announcement indicate it is likely to begin in May 2026. Details on the precise number of illustrations per month or the total duration of the project have not yet been disclosed, but the commitment to consistent monthly releases is already generating significant interest among longtime fans.

Kyouji Asano served as Chief Animation Director for Attack on Titan Seasons 1 through 3, overseeing character designs, animation consistency, and the overall visual identity that helped establish the series as a global phenomenon. His work on the early seasons is widely credited with contributing to the show’s intense action sequences and distinctive aesthetic. Asano’s involvement in this new illustration project ensures a direct creative link to the original television run, offering fans a continuation of the visual style they associate with the early chapters of Eren Yeager’s story.

Beyond Attack on Titan, Asano has an impressive resume that includes key roles on high-profile titles such as Ghost in the Shell and Spy x Family. He is also currently serving as Character Designer for Wit Studio’s upcoming The One Piece remake, a project that has already drawn attention for its early visual previews. The fact that Asano is balancing this major new One Piece responsibility with monthly Attack on Titan illustrations speaks to his continued passion for the franchise that helped establish his reputation.

Attack on Titan concluded its main television run in 2023, with the final season handled by MAPPA after Wit Studio’s departure following Season 3. The 2024 film The Last Attack served as the definitive conclusion to the animated adaptation, compiling and refining the final chapters without adding new content. Since then, creator Hajime Isayama has expressed little interest in continuing the main storyline, leaving the future of the franchise uncertain.

Wit Studio’s new illustration project fills that gap by providing regular, official content that keeps the world of the Walls and its characters alive. While not a full anime production or new story arc, the monthly illustrations offer a low-key but meaningful way to maintain fan engagement. They also allow Asano to revisit the series on his own terms, potentially exploring character moments, environments, or thematic elements that did not receive extensive focus in the original anime.

Attack on Titan remains one of the most successful anime franchises in history, with manga sales in the tens of millions and a global cultural impact that continues years after the story’s conclusion. The prequel manga Attack on Titan: Before the Fall has yet to receive an anime adaptation, and many fans continue to hope for expanded content exploring the series’ rich lore.

While Wit Studio has not indicated any plans for a full revival or new animated series, the monthly illustration project could serve as a testing ground for future collaboration. Consistent, high-quality visuals from a key creative figure like Asano may help gauge audience interest and keep the property active in the minds of fans until larger projects are ready to move forward.

The studio’s decision to invest in this format also reflects a broader trend in anime production, where creators and studios are finding new ways to extend popular franchises beyond traditional television seasons. Monthly illustrations provide a steady stream of content that is relatively low-cost to produce while still delivering value to the dedicated fan base.

Specific themes or subjects for the monthly illustrations have not been detailed, but given Asano’s deep involvement with the original series, fans can expect artwork that captures the emotional weight, dynamic action, and haunting atmosphere that defined the early seasons. Whether focusing on key characters like Eren, Mikasa, and Armin, or exploring the wider world of the Walls and the Titans, these new pieces are likely to resonate strongly with those who followed the story from the beginning.

The project also serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of Wit Studio’s contribution to Attack on Titan. The first three seasons remain some of the most visually striking and narratively impactful anime of their era, and Asano’s return ensures that the studio’s distinctive touch continues to influence the franchise.

As Attack on Titan moves into its post-conclusion phase, initiatives like this monthly illustration series help bridge the gap between the completed story and whatever the future may hold. With the 15th anniversary of the franchise approaching in 2027 and a new television anime already confirmed for that year, the timing feels right for fresh content to keep the community engaged.

Fans can look forward to the first illustration drop later this year, with regular releases expected to continue through at least the remainder of 2026. While the project is modest in scope compared to a new season or film, it represents a meaningful gesture from Wit Studio and Kyouji Asano a sign that the world of Attack on Titan is far from finished or done.