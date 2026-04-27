A Kagurabachi Anime Series Is Officially Set For A 2027 Debut

A Kagurabachi Anime Series Is Officially Set For A 2027 Debut

The next big shonen anime series is drawing near as Kagurabachi TV anime series from Studio Cypic has officially been announced for April 2027.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 27, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

A  Kagurabachi anime series has been rumored for months, and last week's countdown promising a big announcement did not disappoint.

Earlier today, it was officially announced that a Kagurabachi television anime series will officially premiere during the Spring 2027 anime season next April.

With My Hero Academia, JJK, and Demon Slayer now ended, western anime fans have been combing through Weekly Shonen Jump to identify what manga series will become the next big thing, and the general consensus is that Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi is best suited to carry the torch.

The manga has regularly been described as 'John Wick with katanas' when fans of the series attempt to pitch it to curious readers.

Along with the anime announcement, it was revealed that the series currently has 4 million copies in circulation worldwide. It will certainly be interesting to see if that number explodes once the anime begins streaming next year.

You can check out the teaser announcement video and key visual for the Kagurabachi anime series below.

As previously rumored, Sutdio Cypic, formerly known as Cygames Pictures will handle animation duties.

Tetsuya Takeuchi  will direct from character designs provided by Keigo Sasaki.

Viz Media’s Shonen Jump platform and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus are both offering the Kagurabachi manga digitally in English, making it easily accessible to readers worldwide as new chapters releas

Kagurabachi manga cover

Kunishige Rokuhira is the most famous swordsmith in the land. Thanks to his six enchanted blades, the war that had been gripping the nation ended and peaceful days followed. After the war, he retrieved all six blades and hid them in the cellar of his workshop. However, sorcerers raided his home, stole the legendary swords, and left Kunishige dead in front of his son, Chihiro. Now Chihiro wields Kunishige’s seventh and final enchanted blade on a mission to exact revenge and retrieve the swords his father forged. [Licensed by Viz Media]

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
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