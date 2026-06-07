Illustrator neco's Heavily Armed High School Girls TV Anime Set For 2027

Good Smile Company dropped a major surprise on Friday with the announcement that illustrator neco's Heavily Armed High School Girls project is heading to television anime in 2027. The news comes with a teaser visual and promotional video spotlighting the character Ichi, giving fans their first real look at how the stylish, heavily armed girls will translate from static art and figures into animated action.

The project has been a quiet but steady favorite in the figure and illustration scene for years. neco first began posting the series on Pixiv back in 2014, creating a lineup of high school girls decked out in serious military gear and wielding an impressive array of weapons. What started as personal artwork evolved into a full multimedia effort, with Max Factory and Good Smile Company turning the designs into popular Figma and Nendoroid figures that have been a consistent hit with collectors. Now the same universe is getting the full anime treatment, and the timing feels right.

Masaki Tachibana is directing the series. His resume includes the stylish action and intrigue of Princess Principal, the heartfelt character work in Barakamon, and the grounded drama of Tokyo Magnitude 8.0. That mix of fluid action direction and emotional storytelling should fit the project's tone well. Natsuko Takahashi, who worked with Tachibana on Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 and has credits on My Love Story!! and Love and Lies, is handling series composition and scripts. Good Smile Film and Good Smile Company are jointly producing, which makes perfect sense given their long history with the figures.

The core concept of Heavily Armed High School Girls revolves around a school system where law and order have completely broken down. In this world, heavily armed girls take justice into their own hands through brutal, no-holds-barred combat. Gunfire, melee weapons, and raw survival instincts rule the campus. It is a premise that blends the cute-girl aesthetic neco is known for with a darker, more intense action edge. The teaser material already hints at the kind of dynamic, weapon-heavy set pieces fans of the illustrations have been imagining for years.

neco has built a strong reputation beyond this project as well. The illustrator contributed original character designs to Synduality: Noir and Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? and created the manga Ore no Yubi de Midarero. Heiten-go no Salon, Ijiwaru ni Jirasarete, which later inspired the Crazy Over His Fingers anime. That track record shows a consistent eye for striking character designs that work across different media, and the Heavily Armed High School Girls figures have proven the commercial strength of these particular creations.

For longtime fans of the illustrations and figures, the anime is a great step and helps bring in new fans. The project has always lived at the intersection of art, merchandise, and now storytelling. Good Smile's involvement on both the figure and production sides should help maintain visual consistency while giving the animation team room to expand the action and world-building. A 2027 air date means production is still early, which is typical for original projects that want to deliver high-quality results rather than rushing to screens.

The teaser visual and video featuring Ichi already have people talking. neco's signature style, clean lines, and attention to weapon and gear details should translate beautifully into motion. Expect plenty of stylish gunplay, close-quarters combat, and character moments that balance the heavy firepower with the personalities of these girls. The school setting with collapsed rules also opens the door for interesting world-building and faction dynamics that the illustrations only hinted at.

This announcement adds another title to the growing list of projects that started as illustrations or doujin work and graduated to full anime productions. It also highlights how figure manufacturers like Good Smile are increasingly moving into content creation, using their existing properties as a foundation. For viewers who enjoy action series with strong female leads and a unique visual flavor, Heavily Armed High School Girls looks like it could carve out its own space in the 2027 lineup.

As more details emerge over the coming months, fans will likely get updates on additional cast members, the full staff roster, and more character reveals. The project has already built a dedicated following through years of illustrations and figure releases, so there is a ready-made audience waiting to see how the story and action play out on screen. Whether you discovered neco's work through the figures, the Pixiv posts, or the recent teaser, 2027 is shaping up to be an exciting year for this particular corner of the anime world.

The combination of neco's distinctive character designs, Tachibana's action pedigree, and Good Smile's production backing gives the series a solid foundation. It will be interesting to see how the tone balances the cute aesthetics with the brutal, weapon-filled world the concept promises. For now, the teaser has done its job of getting people interested, and the long runway to 2027 should allow the team to deliver something that feels true to the original vision while expanding it in meaningful ways.

Keep an eye on the site for more updates as production moves forward. Heavily Armed High School Girls has spent years building its world one illustration and figure at a time. Now it finally gets to move. Do you think it will succeed? Share your thoughts in the comments below.