Lonely Snow Widow And The Cursed Ring Anime Sets October Debut With OceanVeil Streaming

The television anime adaptation of The Lonely Snow Widow and the Cursed Ring will premiere in October 2026. The series is scheduled to air in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS11, with OceanVeil handling streaming rights this fall.

Based on the adult dōjin manga by Puuzaki Puuna, the anime follows a romantic comedy setup in a modern world where humans and yōkai live side by side. Satoru Takahashi works as an apartment manager and harbors feelings for Mifuyu Yukino, a reserved snow woman widow who lives in the building. After accidentally upsetting her, Satoru turns to a mysterious ring said to help with communication between humans and yōkai. The ring’s power has an unintended effect, causing Mifuyu to become far more assertive and physically forward. The story centers on the awkward and intimate relationship that develops from there.

The English title used for the anime, The Lonely Snow Widow and the Cursed Ring, differs slightly from the manga’s translated name. Puuzaki Puuna has noted that the television version will feature an original story rather than a direct retelling of the existing manga chapters.

Staff for the project includes director Kazuomi Koga at Studio Hōkiboshi, with series scripts overseen by Eeyo Kurosaki. Minakyawa Akapiv is designing the characters, and Miyako Nishida serves as chief animation director. Additional confirmed roles include color designer Chika Yanagisawa, art director Chan Do Kim Fan, director of photography Shurakura Hōōin, editor Kōki Shinkai, and sound director Mikumo Amakuwa. Suiseisha is handling production.

The main cast features Harumichi Shidō as Satoru Takahashi, Rikka Kitami as Mifuyu Yukino, and Sara Ayumi as Kaede Kiryuin.

One notable aspect of the project is its origin. Puuzaki Puuna has stated that this marks the first time an adult dōjin manga has been adapted directly into a late-night television anime without first receiving a separate commercial, non-adult version. While adult dōjin works have frequently been adapted into OVAs, a straight-to-TV path is less common and has drawn attention for that reason.

The source manga currently consists of two full-color volumes. English readers can find the material through Irodori Comics in print-on-demand and digital formats, as well as through Coolmic’s digital release. Both versions carry appropriate content warnings given the adult nature of the original work.

By moving to television with an original story, the anime appears positioned to expand on the core dynamic between Satoru and Mifuyu while adjusting the tone and structure for a broadcast audience. The presence of a third named character, Kaede Kiryuin, suggests the series will introduce additional supporting figures beyond the central pair.

October placements on Tokyo MX and BS11 are typical for late-night anime aiming at a targeted adult audience. OceanVeil’s involvement as the streaming partner indicates the series will receive a simultaneous or near-simultaneous English-subtitled release, making it accessible to international viewers during its original broadcast window.

The combination of a yōkai romance, a cursed object that alters behavior, and a socially awkward protagonist places the series in a familiar romantic comedy framework while drawing on the specific appeal of its snow woman lead. How the anime balances humor, character development, and the more mature elements inherited from the dōjin source will be one of the main points of interest once it begins airing.

With the premiere set for October, the coming months will likely bring additional cast announcements, a trailer, and further details on the original story direction. For now, the project has locked in its broadcast timing, streaming partner, core staff, and primary voice actors. The Lonely Snow Widow and the Cursed Ring stands as one of the more unusual adaptations heading into the fall 2026 season, both for its source material and for the decision to develop a new narrative specifically for television.