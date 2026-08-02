Sung Jinwoo Makes His Return In New Illustrations For Upcoming Solo Leveling Art Book

Sung Jinwoo is returning in official form through a new art book dedicated to the late Solo Leveling manhwa artist DUBU. Titled The Art of Solo Leveling, the book is scheduled for release in the first week of August 2026 and serves as a commemorative collection of the artist’s work on the series.

The project was first announced in mid-July through the Aladin Book account. It focuses on DUBU’s contributions to the manhwa adaptation of Chugong’s original web novel. Jang Sung-rak, better known as DUBU, served as the primary artist after Redice Studio picked up the series in 2018. His detailed, dynamic style became one of the defining reasons the manhwa achieved massive popularity in South Korea and later worldwide. DUBU passed away on July 23, 2022, before the anime adaptation premiered.

The art book collects many of his most recognizable illustrations from the manhwa alongside material that has not been publicly released before. This includes early sketches, concept work, and pieces that did not make it into the final chapters. Fans can also expect close-up studies of weapons, artifacts, and other key designs from the series. Additional illustrations by other Korean artists appear in the book, including a Sung Jinwoo piece by Sleepy-C, the artist of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. Original novel author Chugong contributes new commentary on the creation of the story and the process of adapting it into manhwa form.

A newly revealed full illustration of Sung Jinwoo serves as a centerpiece for the announcement. The image shows the character in a sharp, combat-ready stance and was created by DUBU prior to his death. Higher-quality versions of the artwork were released in late July, giving fans a clear look at one of the final pieces the artist produced for the series. The fact that new DUBU artwork continues to surface years later has added emotional weight to the project for many readers.

Pre-orders are already open. First-print editions include an exclusive Sung Jinwoo collector card. At present the book is positioned as a South Korean release. Given Solo Leveling’s international audience, a broader distribution or eventual English-language edition is considered likely, though no details have been confirmed.

The timing of the art book sits within a broader period of continued activity for the franchise. Netmarble is developing Solo Leveling: Karma, a new game expected in the second half of 2026 that aims to expand the series’ lore. In 2027 an anime movie titled Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is scheduled. The film is expected to cover the Double Dungeon arc and focus on a major stage of Jinwoo’s growth. These projects keep the series visible even while the main television anime remains between seasons.

Solo Leveling’s rise followed a clear path. Chugong’s web novel built the core story and characters between 2016 and 2018. DUBU’s manhwa adaptation then gave those elements a striking visual identity that helped the series dominate the Korean digital comics market. The 2024 anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures and Aniplex introduced the story to a much larger global audience and cemented its status as one of the defining manhwa of its era. An art book that preserves and expands on DUBU’s contribution fits naturally into that timeline.

For readers who followed the manhwa weekly, the chance to see unpublished sketches and production material carries particular value. Manhwa art books of this type often reveal how certain panels evolved, how character designs were refined, and what ideas were explored and later set aside. The inclusion of commentary from Chugong adds another layer, offering insight into the collaboration between writer and artist that shaped the final work.

The new Jinwoo illustration also serves a simple but effective purpose. It places the series’ central character back in front of fans in the original manhwa style at a moment when most official visuals have shifted toward the anime’s character designs. That contrast reminds audiences of the distinct look that first made the series stand out.

The Art of Solo Leveling does not launch a new story arc or replace ongoing adaptations. It functions as a retrospective and a tribute. By gathering DUBU’s published and unpublished work in one volume, the book gives fans a permanent record of the art that helped turn a popular web novel into a global franchise. The early August release window is only days away. Once the exact date is confirmed and copies begin reaching readers, the full scope of the never-before-seen material will become clear.

Until then, the newly released Jinwoo illustration stands as the most immediate reason for excitement. It is a reminder that even after the artist’s passing, carefully preserved work can still reach the audience that valued it. For a series that continues to expand across games, film, and print, the art book offers a moment to look back at the visual foundation that made the expansion possible.