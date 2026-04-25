The Guilty Crown Director's Painful Rejection By Fans Led Him To Propose Directing Attack on Titan

A recent post from anime news account animetrends has resurfaced a candid admission from the director of Guilty Crown, revealing how deeply the negative fan reception hurt him and how that pain ultimately motivated him to take on Attack on Titan at the newly formed WIT Studio.

The director, speaking in a past interview, confessed that the widespread criticism labeling Guilty Crown as "basura" (trash) affected him profoundly, despite the project's technical excellence in animation and music. The rejection was so impactful that it prompted him to personally pitch directing the adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s manga at WIT Studio, a move that would go on to define one of the most successful anime of the decade.

Guilty Crown aired in 2011–2012 and was produced by Production I.G with music by Hiroyuki Sawano. The series was visually stunning and featured a memorable soundtrack, but it drew mixed reviews for its story pacing, especially in the second half. Many fans praised the animation quality and emotional highs, but others criticized the narrative choices, character development, and a finale that left some feeling unsatisfied. The show’s ambitious original story, blending mecha, supernatural powers, and political intrigue, divided audiences in a way that clearly stung the creative team.

The director’s honest reflection highlights a common but rarely discussed reality in the anime industry: creators invest years of work into a project, only to face harsh online backlash that can feel deeply personal. In this case, the pain of Guilty Crown’s reception became a catalyst for something greater.

Attack on Titan premiered in 2013 under the same director at the newly established WIT Studio. The series exploded in popularity, becoming a global phenomenon that introduced millions to anime and redefined modern shonen storytelling. Its blend of mystery, intense action, political themes, and moral complexity resonated far beyond what Guilty Crown achieved, cementing the director’s legacy in the industry.

The contrast is incredible: an original series that struggled with audience reception led directly to the director taking on an adaptation that would become one of the biggest anime successes of all time.

Replies to the post show the same split that existed when Guilty Crown originally aired. Many fans defended the series for its technical achievements:

“The animation and music were phenomenal. The story had issues in the second half, but calling it trash is unfair.”

“I loved it. The soundtrack alone makes it worth watching.”

“It started strong but lost its way. Still, the visuals and music were 10/10.”

Others were more critical of the writing:

“The second half was a mess. The ending felt rushed and didn’t make sense.”

“The script and character decisions were the problem. The technical side was excellent, but the story fell apart.”

The discussion underscores how Guilty Crown remains a polarizing title even years later. While it didn’t achieve the same cultural impact as Attack on Titan, it earned a dedicated cult following that appreciates its ambition and style.

This story serves as a reminder that behind every anime is a team of people who pour their hearts into the work. Negative reception can be devastating, but it can also fuel growth and new opportunities. In this case, the director’s experience with Guilty Crown helped shape one of the most influential anime of the 2010s.

As Attack on Titan continues to be celebrated worldwide and the franchise expands with new projects, it’s worth remembering the path that led to its success. The director’s willingness to channel personal disappointment into a new challenge ultimately benefited millions of fans.

The anime industry is filled with similar untold stories of creators pushing forward despite setbacks. For Guilty Crown fans, the series remains a bold, flawed, but visually stunning work that deserves appreciation for what it achieved technically and for indirectly helping bring Attack on Titan to life.

The full interview and context behind the director’s comments continue to circulate among anime communities, reminding creators and fans alike that one project’s reception doesn’t define a career sometimes it simply opens the door to the next great one.