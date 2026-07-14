The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Just Got Its English Dub - Here's The Full Cast

Crunchyroll has revealed the full English dub cast for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, and the dub itself is right around the corner. All 12 episodes of the first season start streaming with English voices on Wednesday, July 15th.

That's the WHOLE season landing in one drop. If you have been holding out for a dub before diving in, you can binge the entire thing the day it arrives.

Leading the cast, Jill Harris voices Mahiru Shiina, the girl next door who gradually turns a lonely apartment into a home, and Ryan Negrón plays Amane Fujimiya, the classmate she takes under her wing.

The rest of the confirmed dub cast:

Skyler McIntosh as Chitose

Matthew Elkins as Itsuki

Katelyn Barr as Sayo

Michele Knotz as Shihoko

Robert McCollum as Shuto

Gillian Lange as Silk

Tom Henry as Tojo

Ethan Connor Marshall as Yuta

Behind the mic, Jonathan Rigg is directing the dub, with Chris Cason handling the English adaptation. Samantha Herek produces, alongside studio producers Justin Cook, Michael Harcourt, and Nathanael Harrison.

For anyone who hasn't met these two yet, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten began as a light novel series by Saekisan, with illustrations by Hanekoto, and Yen Press brought it to Western readers. We covered the light novels making their way west when Yen Press first picked up the license.

Amane hands his umbrella to Mahiru, the so-called "angel" of the school, on a rainy day, and she repays the kindness by looking after his messy place. What starts as home-cooked leftovers and tidied laundry slowly grows into something warmer, and that slow-burn charm is exactly why the slice-of-life crowd fell for it.

The 2023 anime came from studio project No.9, and it built a loyal following on the sub side long before this English dub was announced. A romance this popular getting a full English cast is a real vote of confidence, and it puts the show in front of a whole new audience that waits for dubs.

The first season originally aired in Japan during the Winter 2023 season and has streamed subtitled on Crunchyroll ever since. The dub doesn't replace anything; it simply rounds out the package for viewers who prefer English audio, and it lands all 12 episodes at once instead of trickling them out weekly.

Some Angel Next Door trivia: the original Japanese title is a mouthful. It runs "Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsunomanika Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken," which fans often shorten to "Otonari no Tenshi-sama." The long version is half the joke, poking fun at just how thoroughly Mahiru spoils him.

It also fits a clear pattern from Crunchyroll lately. The service has been steadily filling out its romance and slice-of-life dub slate alongside the big shonen hitters, and a comfort-watch title like this one is a natural fit for viewers who want to leave it on in the background. If you keep an eye on the dub announcements, you can see the genre getting more shelf space than it used to.

The timing is worth a mention, too. Season 2 premiered in Japan on April 3rd, 2026, so the Season 1 dub arrives just as the story keeps rolling forward for subtitled viewers. Newcomers who start with the dub this week have plenty more waiting once they catch up.

You'll find all 12 dubbed episodes on Crunchyroll starting July 15th.

Are you jumping in with the dub this week, or did you already watch Mahiru and Amane's story subtitled? Which piece of casting are you most curious to hear?

Let us know in the comments below!

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