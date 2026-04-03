DAEMONS OF THE SHADOW REALM Anime Will Premiere With Same-Day English Dub

Crunchyroll has announced that the television anime adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa’s Daemons of the Shadow Realm (Yomi no Tsugai) will receive a same-day English dub starting this Saturday.

The company released a new dub trailer on Friday, giving fans their first look at the English voice cast in action. The series will premiere in Japan on Saturday, April 4 at 11:30 p.m. local time (10:30 a.m. EDT) on channels including Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV, with additional stations to follow later. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as the first platform worldwide. Check it out down below:

The English dub features a strong lineup of familiar voices:

Ben Stegmair as Yuru

Molly Zhang as Asa

Bill Butts as Right

Colleen Clinkenbeard as Left

Jarrod Greene as Dera

Mikaela Krantz as Gabby

Nic Hamill and Amanda Gael as Gabriel

Wendy Powell as Yamaha

Abi Kumar as Danji

Seth Magill as Mine

Jordan Chantha Weir as Nagisa

Brianna Roberts as Kyoka

Caitlin Martelle as Azami

Shawn Gann is directing the dub, with Susie Nixon producing, Matthew Greenbaum handling adaptation, William Dewell as mixer, and Jameson Outlaw as engineer.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm follows Yuru, a young boy living peacefully in a remote mountain village with his twin sister Asa. While Yuru enjoys a simple life close to nature, Asa is kept in a cage and performs a mysterious duty for the village. The story explores the secrets hidden behind their seemingly idyllic home and the two stone guardians that watch over it.

Hiromu Arakawa, best known for creating Fullmetal Alchemist and Silver Spoon, launched the manga in Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan in December 2021. The series is currently up to 12 compiled volumes, with the latest released on March 12, 2026. Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the series in English.

The anime is produced at Bones Film, with Masahiro Andō (Sword of the Stranger) directing. Noboru Takagi (Kingdom seasons 3-6, Golden Kamuy) oversees the series scripts, and Nobuhiro Arai (Bungo Stray Dogs) serves as character designer and chief animation director. Kenichiro Suehiro (Golden Kamuy, Re:ZERO) composes the music. Vaundy performs the first opening theme “Tobu Toki” (Time to Fly), while yama performs the ending theme “Tobō yo” (Let’s Fly).

Additional key staff includes daemon designers Kōji Sugiura and Yoshiyuki Itō, color key artist Yukari Goto, and art director Tatsurō Ōnishi.

The anime is planned to run for two consecutive cours (six months total).

With Arakawa’s signature storytelling style and Bones’ reputation for high-quality animation, Daemons of the Shadow Realm is one of the more anticipated new anime of the spring season. The same-day English dub makes it immediately accessible to international audiences, which should help it reach a wide viewership right from the start.

The combination of mystery, family drama, and supernatural elements in a remote village setting offers a fresh tone compared to many current seasonal titles. Fans of Arakawa’s previous works will likely appreciate the careful world-building and emotional depth the story promises.

The first episode drops this Saturday on Crunchyroll with both sub and dub options available simultaneously. Subsequent episodes will follow the same weekly schedule.

For fans of thoughtful fantasy stories with strong character focus, Daemons of the Shadow Realm looks like a promising new series to add to their spring watchlist.