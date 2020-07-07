THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR SPOILS ME ROTTEN: Light Novel Series Is Making Its Way To The West

Yen Press is bringing the hit light novel series The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten to western shelves this winter! Hit the jump for more information on the recent reveal!

Sometimes it is not easy to live next to a crush. The moments where the two leave their homes at the same time and are unsure whether or not they should say something first, to the days where they walk past one another and awkwardly make eye contact, very rarely do opportunities arrive where the universe allows one of the two people to make the first move.

Writer Saekisan and artist Hanekoto's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten tells the story of what happens when the universe decides to bring two people together. In the story, a young man offers an umbrella to his neighbor and crush, on a rainy day. After returning it, the young woman offers to help around his mess of an apartment, and from there, a special bond begins to grow.

The series has been a smash hit upon release as the school-life genre has had a massive draw in the light novel community. The series has even been recommended to fans of the Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki series.

As the popularity grows, it was only a matter of time before the series made its way to the west and with the recent Yen Press announcements at the Anime Expo Lite event; that's exactly what it happening! After a license acquisition, the light novel series will be coming to the west later this year! Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





Amane lives alone in an apartment, and the most beautiful girl in school, Mahiru, lives just next door. They’ve almost never spoken—until the day he sees her in distress on a rainy day and lends her his umbrella. To return the favor, she offers him help around the house, and a relationship slowly begins to blossom as the distance between them closes…



The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten is coming to North America in December!