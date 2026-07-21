Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Streams In One Week - Every Platform, Start Time, And Language

The wait is almost over, everyone! One week from now, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle starts streaming on Crunchyroll, going live Tuesday, July 28th at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET everywhere outside Japan and mainland China. That's right, the biggest anime film ever made is about to become an at-home watch!

The date itself isn't breaking news. Crunchyroll locked it in at its Anime Expo panel earlier this month, and if you follow our coverage, you saw it coming even sooner, when Prime Video Canada leaked the date ahead of the official announcement. Now that the wait is down to days, consider this your complete viewing guide.

The timing also closes a loop for longtime fans. The film opened in Japanese theaters in July 2025 and reached North America on September 12th of last year, so the streaming release lands just past the one-year mark of its theatrical life.

Where And When To Stream It

Crunchyroll is the main event. Subscribers everywhere outside Japan and mainland China get the first film of the Infinity Castle trilogy the morning it drops, included with a Crunchyroll subscription, in Japanese with English subtitles or dubbed in English on day one. That covers the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Australia, Latin America, India, and beyond.

The language rollout is HUGE. On top of English, the film arrives dubbed in 13 more languages: Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Catalan, Russian, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, and Polish. Subtitles stretch even further, covering 15 languages beyond English, with Arabic, Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Melayu among them.

Crunchyroll (subscription): Tuesday, July 28 th at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET, worldwide except Japan and mainland China

Tuesday, July 28 at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET, worldwide except Japan and mainland China Netflix (parts of Asia): same day, across most of Asia except Japan, mainland China, and India

same day, across most of Asia except Japan, mainland China, and India Digital purchase: July 28th on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and Fandango

Living in Asia? You may not even need Crunchyroll. Netflix carries the film across most of the region starting the same day, with Japan, mainland China, and India the notable exceptions. India still gets the Crunchyroll release, so fans there aren't left out.

Rather own it outright? Digital purchase goes live the same morning on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and Fandango, and digital pre-orders have been open since the July 4th weekend. That's the route for anyone who wants the film in their library without a subscription.

It's probably no coincidence that Japan is the big exception on the streaming side. The film hits Blu-ray and DVD there one day later, on July 29th, in standard and limited editions, with the limited version wrapped in new art from character designer Akira Matsushima. We dug into that disc date, and what it signaled for streaming, when Aniplex confirmed it back in the spring.

Need A Spoiler-Free Refresher?

If you skipped the theatrical run, the setup is simple, and I'll keep things spoiler-free. The film adapts the opening stretch of the manga's final battle: after the events of the Hashira Training Arc, Muzan Kibutsuji drags Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps into his constantly shifting fortress, and Ufotable goes all out animating it. The subtitle on this first chapter, Akaza Returns, tells you which Upper Rank is waiting inside. Fans have wanted that rematch since Mugen Train, and the film delivers it on a scale the TV series never could.

Completely new to the series? You've got a week, and you've got options. The Demon Slayer TV anime has been streaming for FREE on YouTube in the run-up to the film, and every season is on Crunchyroll, with much of the series on Netflix as well. There's still time for a crash course!

Why does a streaming date deserve the countdown treatment? Because nothing in anime has ever sold tickets like this film. Anime News Network puts the worldwide theatrical haul at 117.9 billion yen, about $740 million US, on more than 98 million admissions, making Infinity Castle the highest-grossing anime film of all time.

In North America, it passed Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon to become the biggest foreign-language release in box-office history, and only Mugen Train sits ahead of it on Japan's all-time chart. The film even finished seventh among ALL movies worldwide in 2025 and picked up a Best Superhero Movie nomination at the Critics Choice Super Awards along the way!

One more scheduling note: this is only the first film of a trilogy. The second Infinity Castle movie is in production now, and reports point to a 2027 window, but Aniplex has NOT confirmed a date.

One week to go: what's your plan? Dub or sub for your first home watch? Are you rewatching after catching it in theaters last fall, or stepping into the castle for the very first time?

Let us know in the comments below!

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