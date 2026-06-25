DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE PART 1 Streaming Date Leaked By Prime Video Canada

DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE PART 1 Streaming Date Leaked By Prime Video Canada

A new Prime Video leak may have just revealed the exact streaming release date for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1. Here is when the blockbuster anime movie could hit your screens.

News
By MattThomas - Jun 25, 2026 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 may arrive on streaming this July. We had been hearing chatter of a summer release for the film, but neither Aniplex nor Sony have confirmed the rumors.

However, thanks Amazon's Prime Video Canada, we may finally have a date! The streamer recently released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in July and Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle was on the list.

Assuming this isn't a mistake, the blockbuster film will be available to stream beginning July 29th. This also happens to be the same date that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 will release on Blu-ray and DVD in Japan.

When the movie does make its streaming debut, it will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll, the international distributor for Infinity Castle outside of Japan. So if you're wondering why Prime Video is listing it, it's likely because Crunchyroll is accessible through the service.

According to the leak, both the sub and dub versions of Infinity Castle Arc will be available through Crunchyroll.

It's worth noting that this July streaming date still hasn't officially been confirmed; however, we were expecting an announcement in just a few days. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle panel at Anime Expo is scsheduled for July 3rd, and many of us expected an update on the film's streaming release. 

The event, which will look back on the theatrical release of the blockbuster film, will take place on Friday, July 3 in the Peacock Theater at 5:00 p.m. Featured guests include Natsuki Hanae (Japanese voice of Tanjiro Kamado), Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese voice of Giyu Tomioka), and Saori Hayami (Japanese voice of Shinobu Kocho), who will be making her Anime Expo debut. 

"Fans of studio Ufotable won’t want to miss a special video of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle! Also, fans won't want to miss seeing the latest footage from Ufotable’s newest film project!" Crunchyroll teased. 

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 ended its theatrical run with an incredible $740.5 million worldwide at the box office. It's the first of three films that will adapt the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge’s critically acclaimed manga. A release date for the second and third movies have not yet been announced, though  a recent promotional reel lists Infinity Castle Part 2 under future projects rather than anything scheduled for this year, strongly suggesting a 2027 release instead.

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
Demon Slayer Confirms Anime Expo 2026 Panel - Could An Infinity Castle Streaming Date Be Announced?
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