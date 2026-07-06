Anime Expo 2026: Every Major Announcement Worth Knowing, From SOLO LEVELING To EDGERUNNERS

Anime Expo 2026: Every Major Announcement Worth Knowing, From SOLO LEVELING To EDGERUNNERS

Anime Expo 2026 packed the LA Convention Center and dropped a full weekend of reveals. From Demon Slayer's streaming date to AKIRA in IMAX, catch up on everything here!

News
By NateBest - Jul 06, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Conventions
Source: Anime News Network

Anime Expo 2026 is in the books, and what a weekend it was! The crowds at the LA Convention Center got so big that fire marshals briefly stopped letting people in, and Variety reports the con capped a boom year that has Crunchyroll sitting at 21 million subscribers, up four million in twelve months!

We covered the biggest bombshells as they dropped, but the full haul is a LOT to keep track of. So here's the recap: every major announcement from the weekend, in one place.

1. DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE Hits Crunchyroll July 28th

The record-breaking first Infinity Castle film streams on Crunchyroll July 28th at 8am PT. We broke down the sooner-than-expected date when it was announced Friday.

2. SOLO LEVELING: BEYOND THE SYSTEM Movie Confirmed

Sung Jinwoo is getting a feature film that picks up right after Season 2, co-produced by Aniplex, D&C Media, and Crunchyroll. No date or trailer yet, just a concept video, and we have the full story here.

3. CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS 2 Premieres Its First Episode

Trigger screened the entire first episode to roughly 6,000 fans at Crypto.com Arena. The 10-episode standalone story hits Netflix this fall, and the opening theme is The Cure's "10:15 Saturday Night". Early reactions were glowing; Gizmodo says the premiere "absolutely ruled."

4. KAGURABACHI Locks In April 2027

Jump's hottest new property screened the first 20 minutes of its premiere episode as the opening stop of a global tour, with the broadcast confirmed for April 2027 on Crunchyroll. The footage reportedly looks theatrical-grade.

5. WITCH HAT ATELIER Season 2 Is Already In Production

Barely two weeks after the Season 1 finale, a Season 2 teaser dropped, and the hand-made conical hats all over the con floor tell you how fast this fanbase is growing.

6. BLACK CLOVER Season 2 Dated For October

The main trailer confirmed an October 2026 return at A-1 Pictures, with a theme song by WANIMA, roughly five years after the anime last aired.

7. AKIRA Returns To Theaters In 4K And IMAX

Crunchyroll is bringing the 1988 landmark back to U.S. and Canadian theaters on September 4th, in 4K and IMAX, its first theatrical run in roughly 38 years. If you've never seen Neo-Tokyo on a big screen, THIS is the one to circle.

8. DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON Season 2 Goes To October 2027

The first visual confirmed Season 2 lands on Netflix in October 2027. A long wait, but at least it's on the calendar.

9. STEEL BALL RUN's 2nd Stage Starts September 25

JoJo Fridays are back: 11 weekly episodes on Netflix starting September 25th, with Tomokazu Sugita joining as Funny Valentine. We covered the announcement here.

10. GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: LEGENDS Shows Its Face

Crunchyroll revealed first character visuals for the KAMIKAZE DOUGA-animated adaptation of the game's folklore multiplayer mode, still on track for 2027.

And the rapid-fire round: The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 5 teased for 2027, Fate Rewinder dated April 2027 from Studio Bones Film, The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 confirmed for Crunchyroll this October, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War streams its final cour July 25th, and Magic Knight Rayearth's new anime premieres October 7th. Even Dave Grohl showed up in the announcements: Nirvana's "Breed" is the opening theme for CloverWorks' The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn't a Guy at All.

Which announcement won the weekend for you? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

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About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
Nate is the mastermind behind what is AnimeMojo.com, including designing and developing the entire site from scratch. Nate was introduced to anime through Dragon Ball Z and Cartoon Network's "Toonami" back around 2000. He quickly became hooked on the animation style and martial art/action sequences. Some of his favorite shows include DBZ, Cowboy Bebop and several of the classic anime films such as Ghost In The Shell, Akira and Ninja Scrolls.

His other love, comics, has found a presence on the web as well in www.ComicBookMovie.com.

When not on the computer, Nate enjoys working out, playing games, reading and spending time with his family.
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