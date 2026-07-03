SOLO LEVELING: BEYOND THE SYSTEM Anime Movie Officially Announced With Concept Video

SOLO LEVELING: BEYOND THE SYSTEM Anime Movie Officially Announced With Concept Video

Solo Leveling: Beyond the System has officially been announced. Picking up after the end of Season 2 of the anime, the film will adapt the next phase of Sung Jinwoo's journey... in theaters!

News
By MattThomas - Jul 03, 2026 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Crunchyroll

During the Crunchyroll Showcase at Anime Expo 2026 this weekend, the previously rumored Solo Leveling: Beyond the System was made official.

The next chapter of the anime will, in fact, be released as a theatrical movie "adapting the next phase of Sung Jinwoo's journey," Crunchyroll announced. The movie will continue where Solo Leveling Season 2 left off, but further plot details were not revealed.

However, the panel did close with the reveal of a teaser key visual and concept video. Sung Jinwoo’s English voice actor Aleks Le confirmed the movie is in development and teased what's to come for the S-Rank Hunter.

Picking up from the end of Season, it's believed Solo Leveling: Beyond the System will explore the mysterious System that grants Sung Jinwoo his powers. That could be the perfect segue into Solo Leveling Season 3, which does not yet have a release date, but is in production and expected to premiere sometime between 2027 and 2028. Season 3 is rumored to adapt the Ahjin Guild Arc and continue the Double Dungeon Arc, bringing Sung Jinwoo closer to uncovering the true nature of the System and the Monarchs. 

Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is being directed by Tao Tajima with character designs by Tomoko Sudo. A-1 Pictures, the studio that produces the anime series, is returning for the movie which will be co-produced by Crunchyroll, Aniplex, Netmarble, D&C Media, and Kakao Piccoma.

Here's a solid summary you can drop into an article — feel free to trim or expand:

Solo Leveling is the anime adaptation of Chugong's South Korean web novel of the same name, which ran from 2016 to 2018 and later inspired a hit webtoon (2018–2021). Produced by A-1 Pictures and Aniplex, the anime follows Sung Jin-Woo, the "weakest hunter," who gains the ability to level up infinitely after a near-death experience in a dungeon.

Season 1, which premiered in 2024, introduced Jin-Woo's awakening and arise. It was followed by the Solo Leveling: ReAwakening compilation film later that year. Season 2, subtitled Arise from the Shadow, premiered in 2025 and was an even bigger success, becoming Crunchyroll's most-streamed show of all-time.

After a long stretch of silence, Season 3 was officially confirmed in June 2026. However, with the announcement of this new movie, it might be quite some time until Season 3 debuts.

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
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