SOLO LEVELING: BEYOND THE SYSTEM Anime Movie Officially Announced With Concept Video

During the Crunchyroll Showcase at Anime Expo 2026 this weekend, the previously rumored Solo Leveling: Beyond the System was made official.

The next chapter of the anime will, in fact, be released as a theatrical movie "adapting the next phase of Sung Jinwoo's journey," Crunchyroll announced. The movie will continue where Solo Leveling Season 2 left off, but further plot details were not revealed.

However, the panel did close with the reveal of a teaser key visual and concept video. Sung Jinwoo’s English voice actor Aleks Le confirmed the movie is in development and teased what's to come for the S-Rank Hunter.

Picking up from the end of Season, it's believed Solo Leveling: Beyond the System will explore the mysterious System that grants Sung Jinwoo his powers. That could be the perfect segue into Solo Leveling Season 3, which does not yet have a release date, but is in production and expected to premiere sometime between 2027 and 2028. Season 3 is rumored to adapt the Ahjin Guild Arc and continue the Double Dungeon Arc, bringing Sung Jinwoo closer to uncovering the true nature of the System and the Monarchs.

Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is being directed by Tao Tajima with character designs by Tomoko Sudo. A-1 Pictures, the studio that produces the anime series, is returning for the movie which will be co-produced by Crunchyroll, Aniplex, Netmarble, D&C Media, and Kakao Piccoma.

Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is officially in production as an all-new anime theatrical feature film. A continuation of the latest season, co-produced by Aniplex, D&C Media & Crunchyroll.



Watch the companion concept video.



More: https://t.co/8vjbYCEHxh pic.twitter.com/K6dsuT8DIq — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 3, 2026

Here's a solid summary you can drop into an article — feel free to trim or expand:

Solo Leveling is the anime adaptation of Chugong's South Korean web novel of the same name, which ran from 2016 to 2018 and later inspired a hit webtoon (2018–2021). Produced by A-1 Pictures and Aniplex, the anime follows Sung Jin-Woo, the "weakest hunter," who gains the ability to level up infinitely after a near-death experience in a dungeon.

Season 1, which premiered in 2024, introduced Jin-Woo's awakening and arise. It was followed by the Solo Leveling: ReAwakening compilation film later that year. Season 2, subtitled Arise from the Shadow, premiered in 2025 and was an even bigger success, becoming Crunchyroll's most-streamed show of all-time.

After a long stretch of silence, Season 3 was officially confirmed in June 2026. However, with the announcement of this new movie, it might be quite some time until Season 3 debuts.