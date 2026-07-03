New SOLO LEVELING -BEYOND THE SYSTEM- Anime Film Leaked With Announcement Expected At Anime Expo

A new Solo Leveling anime movie is reportedly in development and while nothing official has been announced yet, it may only be a matter of hours.

According to the leak, which originated from Sugoi LITE, the upcoming anime film, reportedly titled Solo Leveling -Beyond the System-, is being produced by A-1 Pictures, the same Japanese studio that creates the critically acclaimed anime series. It's scheduled to premiere in Japan next year.

An official announcement is expected to be made this weekend during Anime Expo. However, a key visual for it has already leaked, supposedly.

Solo Leveling -Beyond the System- is expected to be a brand new theatrical film, not a recap. The title suggests the movie may explore what lies beyond the mysterious System that grants Sung Jinwoo his powers.

"SOLO LEVELING" will be receiving new ANIME FILM — Title: “Solo Leveling -Beyond the System-”



A-1 Pictures continue animating the new installment, which is scheduled to premiere 2027 in Japan. pic.twitter.com/7Ll1i5uVie — Sugoi LITE (@SugoiLITE) July 3, 2026

With the movie reportedly on track for a release next year, it could help hold fans over while we await the release of Season 3 of the anime. According to recent announcements, Solo Leveling Season 3 is in development and expected to premiere sometime between 2027 and 2028. The upcoming third season is rumored to adapt the Ahjin Guild Arc and continue the Double Dungeon Arc, bringing Sung Jinwoo closer to uncovering the true nature of the System and the Monarchs. if that's the case, then -Beyond the System- could tie into the main plot of the anime series.

While there's no official panel for the Solo Leveling anime series scheduled for Anime Expo, there is a "Solo Leveling: Karma - Expanding Universe" panel that will take place on Saturday, July 4th. The panel will focus on the upcoming video game that is slated to release later this year.

Panel Description: Step into the story of the UNTOLD 27-YEAR WAR in SOLO LEVELING: KARMA. Get a first look at gameplay for this upcoming roguelite action RPG, featuring Aleks Le (voice of Sung Jinwoo), development insights, line readings, exclusive giveaways, surprise guests, and more!

Although the panel is focused on the video game, it's possible a portion of it could be dedicated to the surprise announcement of this rumored anime.

The Solo Leveling anime first premiered in 2024, and was followed by a second season, titled Arise from the Shadow, in 2025. Both seasons received critical acclaim, receiving a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. it's been praised for its stunning animation and fast-paced, cinematic action. While many fans are eagerly awaiting Season 3, this upcoming movie could help give the production team more time to finish it.