Netflix Confirms STEEL BALL RUN JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Returns This September With Weekly Episode Releases

Steel Ball Run JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will officially continue later this year. With Anime Expo 2026 in full swing, Netflix announced that the anime will return on September 25.

Stage 1 of Steel Ball Run JoJo's Bizarre Adventure premiered exclusively on Netflix in March earlier this year. But it was released as a single 47-minute special episode, much to the disappointment of fans.

With this next batch of episodes, Netflix is doing it right.

The 2nd and 3rd STAGE will be released together in the form of 11 new episodes. And best of all, these episodes will be released on a weekly basis, with Netflix proclaiming the return of JoJo Friday!

JOJO FRIDAY IS BACK!



STEEL BALL RUN JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 2nd & 3rd STAGE. 11 new episodes premiering weekly starting September 25. pic.twitter.com/Phbb3aEYku — Netflix (@netflix) July 3, 2026

Steel Ball Run JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is an anime adaptation of Part 7 of Hirohiko Akari's beloved manga series. The story, which is set in the 19th century United States, Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli on a cross-continental horseback race across North America for a $50 million grand prize. The official synopsis from Netflix reads:

STEEL BALL RUN is set in the 19th century United States and follows Johnny Joestar, a former jockey who lost the use of his legs in a freak accident. After forming an alliance with mysterious outlaw Gyro Zeppeli, the two embark on a grueling cross-continental horseback race across North America for a $50 million grand prize. After a chaotic start, Johnny and Gyro find themselves face-to-face with a grueling 2nd STAGE landscape: a desert crossing spanning roughly 750 miles, home to a feared area known as the “Devil’s Palm.” As ominous incidents begin to unfold, the two are forced to realize that this race is far more than a mere competition.

Netflix already confirmed a split-cour release across the entire run of episodes, following the disappointed of 1st Stage.

"This release schedule is part of our original plan and reflects the wishes of the production committee," the streamer said back in April. "Your passion and enthusiasm mean a great deal to everyone involved in the preparation. We appreciate your patience and continued support as we work to bring you the 2nd STAGE."

Netflix, which has the entire JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime series, is the exclusive home for Steel Ball Run. Crunchyroll only streams Parts 1-5, which covers Phantom Blood through Golden Wind.