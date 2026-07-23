Netflix Is Building Out The Parasyte Universe With A New Series, Tamiya

The Parasyte revival has legs! Netflix has announced Parasyte: Tamiya, a new live-action series that expands the world of 2024's hit Parasyte: The Grey, with a 2027 global release on the way.

Like The Grey, the series draws on Hitoshi Iwaaki's original Parasyte manga, but this one zeroes in on a single character fans of the source will recognize instantly: Ryoko Tamiya.

Who Is Tamiya?

In the manga, Tamiya is a parasite who seizes the body of a high school teacher. She starts out cold and clinical, attacking humans without hesitation, then something shifts. Living day to day as a teacher, she begins to study the species she was built to prey on, and starts asking whether coexistence might be a smarter survival strategy than slaughter.

That arc gives lead actress Shioli Kutsuna a seriously meaty role. In Iwaaki's story, Tamiya becomes one of the first parasites to weigh what humans are actually worth, and that question echoes through the rest of the manga. Per The Hollywood Reporter, she plays Tamiya across three registers: the original human host, the parasite wearing her, and the evolved being caught somewhere between the two. Netflix frames the series around "survival, identity and what it really means to be human," which is the beating heart of Iwaaki's work.

The Team Behind It

Yeon Sang-ho, the writer-director behind Train to Busan and Parasyte: The Grey, returns as planner, story developer, and co-writer alongside screenwriter Ryu Yong-jae. Kensaku Kakimoto and Kazuhiro Nakagawa are handling episode direction, with WOWPOINT (the studio behind The Grey) producing again.

There's real reason to trust that pedigree. Parasyte: The Grey spent four weeks in Netflix's global top 10 for non-English TV back in 2024, and Yeon has a knack for turning genre premises into something that actually gets under your skin. He's also framed Tamiya's predator-learning-empathy conflict as newly relevant in the age of AI, which is a sharp lens for a story first written in the late 80s.

For now the series is in post-production with a 2027 window and no exact date, and Netflix hasn't dropped a teaser yet. Tamiya is one of the most tragic figures in the whole manga, and giving her a series of her own is a bold, character-first way to grow the franchise rather than simply chasing the next outbreak.

Are you happy to see the Parasyte universe keep growing, or would you rather Netflix had chased a straight sequel to The Grey? Sound off in the comments below!