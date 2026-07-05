THE GHOST IN THE SHELL Anime Opening Theme Unveiled Ahead Of Premiere

With just a few days until the premiere of The Ghost in the Shell anime, the official opening theme has been revealed.

Titled "GO GHOST," the opening theme song is performed by King Gnu. He's done several anime openings and endings, including "AIZO," the opening theme for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and "SPECIALZ," the opening theme for the Shibuya Incidents arc in the second season.

The song can be heard in the latest trailer for the anime, which you can watch below.

The Ghost in the Shell anime is an adaptation based on Masamune Shirow's iconic 1989 manga. The latest series is produced by Science SARU, the studio behind Dandadan, Inu-oh and the critically acclaimed movie The Colors Within. And while there have been other noteworthy adaptations, most famously the 1995 film animated by Production I.G., Science SARU's take on the source material is apparently more inline with Shirow's original vision.

The series is directed by Moko-Chan (DAN DA DAN assistant director) with series composition and scripts by To Enjo (Godzilla Singular Point), character designs and chief animation direction from Shuhei Handa (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off) and music by Taisei Iwasaki (Metallic Rouge), Ryo Konishi and YUKI KANESAKA (Dr. STONE).

The Ghost in the Shell is slated to premiere on July 7, exclusively on Prime Video. The official series synopsis reads:

The year is 2029. In near-future Japan, where the world has become highly information-intensive, with a vast corporate network covering the planet, electrons and light pulsing through it. But the nation-state and ethnic groups still survive. Motoko Kusanagi, a full-body cyborg, leads an elite combat unit, including Batou. While commanding her team, Kusanagi envisions the creation of a specialized task force to preemptively strike against emerging threats. Meanwhile, Daisuke Aramaki of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who had been planning to establish a similar unit, recruited Kusanagi and her team. Together, they begin operations as Public Security Section 9—an offensive tactical unit known as “Shell Squad.” As they confront complex cybercrimes and international conspiracies, the existence of a mysterious, unidentified hacker known as The “Puppet Master” emerges on the horizon of their investigation. What fate awaits Kusanagi? And what is the Puppet Master’s true objective? A new era of cyberpunk action begins.

With Science SARU aiming to bring a fresh, faithful take on Shirow's original vision, "GO GHOST" gives fans one more reason to be excited heading into the premiere on July 7th.