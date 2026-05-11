Science Saru's The Ghost In The Shell Anime Announces July Premiere Date

Science Saru confirmed this week that its upcoming The Ghost in the Shell anime series will officially premiere on July 7, 2026. The announcement was accompanied by the release of a brand new trailer comprised of new footage "depicting the exploits of Ghost in the Shell and creating a sense of the raging drama surrounding an unknown hacker 'puppeteer.'"

The Ghost in the Shell is a reimagining of the franchise, offering a fresh take on Masamune Shirow's original manga. Based on early key art, it appears that Science Saru is leaning closer to the original designs of the manga rather than the ultra-realistic look of Production I.G.'s landmark 1995 film, directed by Mamoru Oshii.

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TVアニメ

『攻殻機動隊 THE GHOST IN THE SHELL』

2026.7.7 放送開始



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新時代のサイバーパンクアクション、始動



2026年7月7日、カンテレ・フジテレビ系 全国ネット… pic.twitter.com/atI2vfIJyZ — 攻殻機動隊 THE GHOST IN THE SHELL｜TVアニメ公式｜7月7日放送開始 (@thegits_anime) May 11, 2026

The year is 2029. In near-future Japan, where the world has become highly information-intensive, with a vast corporate network covering the planet, electrons and light pulsing through it. But the nation-state and ethnic groups still survive. Motoko Kusanagi, a full-body cyborg, leads an elite combat unit, including Batou. While commanding her team, Kusanagi envisions the creation of a specialized task force to preemptively strike against emerging threats. Meanwhile, Daisuke Aramaki of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who had been planning to establish a similar unit, recruited Kusanagi and her team. Together, they begin operations as Public Security Section 9—an offensive tactical unit known as “Shell Squad.” As they confront complex cybercrimes and international conspiracies, the existence of a mysterious, unidentified hacker known as The “Puppet Master” emerges on the horizon of their investigation. What fate awaits Kusanagi? And what is the Puppet Master’s true objective? A new era of cyberpunk action begins.

In addition to the new trailer, a new key visual was also shared. Drawn by Nao Naito, who serves as the anime's chief animation director alongside Shuhei Handa, the new visual features members of Public Security Section 9.

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TVアニメ

『攻殻機動隊 THE GHOST IN THE SHELL』

キービジュアル第3弾解禁



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全身義体のサイボーグ・草薙素子率いる

攻性の組織、“攻殻機動隊”――… pic.twitter.com/GkLx32UmKy — 攻殻機動隊 THE GHOST IN THE SHELL｜TVアニメ公式｜7月7日放送開始 (@thegits_anime) May 11, 2026

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TVアニメ

『攻殻機動隊 THE GHOST IN THE SHELL』

キャラクタービジュアル解禁



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全身義体のサイボーグ・草薙素子率いる

攻性の組織、“攻殻機動隊”――#攻殻機動隊 #theghostintheshell pic.twitter.com/5jtoMnGqhi — 攻殻機動隊 THE GHOST IN THE SHELL｜TVアニメ公式｜7月7日放送開始 (@thegits_anime) May 11, 2026

The Ghost in the Shell will begin airing in Japan on July 7th, with new episodes released weekly every Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. However, the series will makes its official premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival next month.

The series will be a part of the "Dive into THE GHOST IN THE SHELL" event listed as part of the festival's "Special Events" program. Fans will be treated to the global premiere screening of Episodes 1 and 2, along with a discussion featuring the core creative team, including Director Mokochan, Producer Kôhei Sakita, Kengo Abe, Daichi Sasa, as they discuss the project's devolution and share insights into the world-building, character settings, and CG technology.

Science Saru's The Ghost in the Shell is directed by Mokochan (Dan Da Dan assistant director) with series composition and scripts by Toh Enjoe (Godzilla Singular Point), character designs and chief animation direction by Shuhei Handa (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off) and music by Taisei Iwasaki (Metallic RougeOpens in a new tab), Ryo Konishi and YUKI KANESAKA (Dr. STONEOpens in a new tab).

It's already been confirmed that The Ghost in the Shell will stream globally on Amazon Prime Video outside of Japan, though an international premiere date has not yet been announced. However, it's expected that the series will roll out on Amazon around the same time as it airs in Japan.