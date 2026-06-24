CLASSROOM OF THE ELITE Season 5 Is Officially Happening After The S4 Finale

That didn't take long. The ink was barely dry on the Classroom of the Elite Season 4 finale before the franchise confirmed it's coming back. On June 24th, the very same day the 16th and final episode of Season 4 aired, Kadokawa announced that a fifth season has officially been green-lit.

As Anime News Network reports, the news arrived with a freshly drawn key visual rather than a trailer, which is very on-brand for this show. Classroom of the Elite loves to announce things early and make us wait on the details. Studio Lerche, which has animated every season since the 2017 debut, is back for Season 5.

What's Actually Confirmed

Cut through the hype and here's the short, solid list:

Season 5 is officially green-lit by Kadokawa.

It was announced on June 24 th , the same day as the Season 4 finale.

, the same day as the Season 4 finale. A new key visual was revealed. There's no trailer or PV yet.

Studio Lerche returns to animate.

Director Noriyuki Nomata is reported to be back, per AniTrendz.

And that's genuinely the full confirmed picture right now. There's no release window, no episode count, and beyond Lerche plus that report on Nomata, the rest of the staff and cast haven't been formally announced. So if you spot anyone claiming a 2026 premiere, treat it with a heavy dose of skepticism. This reads like an early greenlight, which usually means 2027 or later before we're back in class.

So Which Arc Comes Next?

Now for the fun part, the speculation. None of this is official. Season 4 adapted the first semester of the Year 2 light novel series. The natural next step is to push into the second-semester volumes, which happen to include some of the arcs Year 2 readers rate the absolute highest. The catch is that Season 4 only covered that first semester, so Lerche could just as easily split Year 2 again instead of racing toward the end. Exactly where Season 5 picks up is the question fans are already dissecting the new key visual to answer.

A Quick Refresher For Newcomers

If you're new to the series, here's the short version. Classroom of the Elite began as a light novel by Syougo Kinugasa, illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose, and it's grown into one of the genre's biggest names with over 10 million copies in circulation. The hook is Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, a deceptively ordinary student dropped into Class D at an elite government academy where your everyday choices convert directly into points, privileges and power. It's a psychological chess match dressed up as a school anime, and that's exactly why it's so easy to binge.

The franchise is built in chunks. Year 1 ran across the first three seasons, Year 2 kicked off with Season 4, and a brand-new Year 3 light novel series launched in 2025. That structure is a big part of why a Season 5 greenlight matters. It signals the anime is committed to following Ayanokoji's full journey rather than tapping out after the first year, which is where plenty of adaptations would have quietly stopped.

It also helps that Season 4 gave the show real momentum to build on. Running a hefty 16 episodes from April through June, it dropped its first four episodes all at once and leaned hard into the colder, more strategic side of the series that book readers love. The reception was strong enough that a quick renewal never felt like a stretch, and the same-day announcement only confirms how confident Kadokawa is in this property. When a studio commits before the finale's credits have even finished rolling, that's a vote of confidence you don't see every day in the anime world.

For now, the takeaway is simple. Season 5 is happening, Lerche is back, and we've got a fresh visual to pore over while we wait on literally everything else. No date, no arc confirmation, no full cast, just the promise that the mind games continue.

Are you hoping Season 5 finally pushes deep into Year 2, or would you rather it take its time and do the arcs justice? Share in the comments where you want the story to go next!