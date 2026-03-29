Netflix Confirms Vague 2026 Release For STEEL BALL RUN JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE 2ND STAGE

Anime fans continue to be frustrated by the lack of clarity surrounding the release of Steel Ball Run JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Following the anime's debut with the 1st STAGE episode on March 19, Netflix has not announced exactly when the 2nd STAGE will release.
This week, the streaming giant shared a new trailer for Steel Ball Run JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 2nd STAGE, but only confirmed that it will premiere sometime in 2026. While the 1st STAGE was met with positive response, the lack of clarity surrounding the anime's release schedule has continued to frustrate fans.
The vague 2026 release window has only continued to anger the anime community.
As we previously discussed, before JoJo's Bizarre Adventure became exclusive to Netflix, fans celebrated Golden Wind with weekly episode releases on Crunchyroll. Each new episode turned into a beloved community event known as “JoJo Fridays.”
That tradition ended when Stone Ocean launched exclusively on Netflix. Instead of weekly drops, the series was released in three large batches in December 2021, September 2022, and December 2022. Fans went from anticipating and discussing a new episode weekly to binging a dozen at once and then waiting months for the next batch, killing online buzz, theories, and gorup watches.
Not to mention, JoJo episodes are also filled with cliffhangers and wild moments that are best designed for weekly reactions. Waiting months in between batch releases make these major story moments feel less impactful.
At this point, it's unlikely anything will change regarding the release structure of STEEL BALL RUN, regardless of fan frustration. So all we can do is sit and wait. Unfortunately, how long we'll be waiting remains to be seen.
The 47-minute pilot episode for STEEL BALL RUN JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is currently available on Netflix. Stay tuned as we continue to wait for a more substantial update from Netflix.