Netflix Confirms Vague 2026 Release For STEEL BALL RUN JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE 2ND STAGE

Anime fans continue to be frustrated by the lack of clarity surrounding the release of Steel Ball Run JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Following the anime's debut with the 1st STAGE episode on March 19, Netflix has not announced exactly when the 2nd STAGE will release.

This week, the streaming giant shared a new trailer for Steel Ball Run JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 2nd STAGE, but only confirmed that it will premiere sometime in 2026. While the 1st STAGE was met with positive response, the lack of clarity surrounding the anime's release schedule has continued to frustrate fans.

A desert crossing spanning roughly 750 miles — the land that Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli must challenge is home to the area that is feared as the “Devil’s Palm.”



STEEL BALL RUN JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 2nd STAGE is set to premiere in 2026. pic.twitter.com/ZJGmdmNrvS — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 28, 2026

The vague 2026 release window has only continued to anger the anime community.

Congrats, Netflix. You took the most hyped part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and turned it into a 3-year slow drip. “2nd Stage in 2026”, just say “we’ll drop it in random batches whenever our algorithm feels like it.” Stone Ocean’s mess? Child’s play.

It’s still March 2026 and… — Sam (@saameyo) March 28, 2026

you’re the worst thing to happen to JoJo…. literally hype killer.



You’re gonna release in batches based on stages… u managed to make it worse than Stone Ocean release somehow for one of the most anticipated anime ever. God, I hate you — Samir 🇧🇩 (@SamirTalksGraps) March 28, 2026

As we previously discussed, before JoJo's Bizarre Adventure became exclusive to Netflix, fans celebrated Golden Wind with weekly episode releases on Crunchyroll. Each new episode turned into a beloved community event known as “JoJo Fridays.”

That tradition ended when Stone Ocean launched exclusively on Netflix. Instead of weekly drops, the series was released in three large batches in December 2021, September 2022, and December 2022. Fans went from anticipating and discussing a new episode weekly to binging a dozen at once and then waiting months for the next batch, killing online buzz, theories, and gorup watches.

Not to mention, JoJo episodes are also filled with cliffhangers and wild moments that are best designed for weekly reactions. Waiting months in between batch releases make these major story moments feel less impactful.

At this point, it's unlikely anything will change regarding the release structure of STEEL BALL RUN, regardless of fan frustration. So all we can do is sit and wait. Unfortunately, how long we'll be waiting remains to be seen.

The 47-minute pilot episode for STEEL BALL RUN JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is currently available on Netflix. Stay tuned as we continue to wait for a more substantial update from Netflix.