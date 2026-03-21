STEEL BALL RUN JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Debuts On Netflix, Release Schedule Remains A Mystery

This week saw the release of STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure on Netflix. The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Part 7 of Hirohiko Akari's beloved manga series debuted with the release of the 1st STAGE.

The 47-minute pilot episode was a faithful adaptation of the source material with vibrant animation and an action-packed moments that set the tone of the remainder of the season. Unfortunately, we're not quite sure when the rest of the episodes will drop.

°❀⋆.ೃ࿔*:･ This week's anime schedule is here! °❀⋆.ೃ࿔*:･ pic.twitter.com/ZrD9WB88Kb — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 16, 2026

Netflix has been notably quiet about the release schedule for Steel Ball Run: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, leaving fans unsure whether the series will follow a weekly rollout or drop episodes in batches. That uncertainty has stirred up memories of Stone Ocean.

Before the franchise became exclusive to Netflix, fans celebrated JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind with weekly releases on Crunchyroll, turning each new episode into a community event dubbed “JoJo Fridays.” But when STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure launched exclusively on Netflix, that tradition came to an end. Instead of weekly episodes, the series was released in three large batches in December 2021, September 2022, and December 2022.

While Netflix has not officially announced anything yet, the Netflix Chile TikTok account seemed to confirm that episodes will be released weekly. However, that post was quickly deleted, adding further uncertainty to its accuracy.

Perhaps a bit more alarming is the fact that director Yasuhiro Kimura, who led the adaptation at David Production, isn't even sure when new episodes will be released. Speaking to Anime Trending, Kimura seemed to reveal they were still working on episodes, casting further doubt on weekly releases.

I want to see it soon, too! When will it be? I don’t know. It takes a lot of time to make just one episode, but production is going smoothly, and I’m looking forward to seeing the finished episode as much as you are!

If David Production is still working on STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, then that could explain why so there's been so much vagueness surrounding the release schedule. It would also suggest the season will be dropping with batched episodes rather than weekly.

STEEL BALL RUN is set in the 19th century United States and follows Johnny Joestar, a former jockey who lost the use of his legs in a freak accident. After forming an alliance with mysterious outlaw Gyro Zeppeli, the two embark on a grueling cross-continental horse race for a $50 million grand prize.

In addition to STEEL BALL RUN, Netflix is home to five other seasons of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, including Stone Ocean, Golden Wind, Diamond is Unbreakable, Stardust Crusaders, and Phantom Blood/Battle Tendency.