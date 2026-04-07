Netflix Confirms Weekly Release For STEEL BALL RUN JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Beginning This Fall

Netflix has finally offered some clarity surrounding the release schedule of Steel Ball Run JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, though we still don't have an exact date for when the anime will return.

Following the March 19 premiere of 1st STAGE, Steel Ball Run JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been on break. When the series first debuted, Netflix offered no timetable for when the anime would resume, leaving many fans confused and frustrated.

That uncertainty continued late last month when Netflix released a new trailer for Steel Ball Run JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure 2nd STAGE, confirming the anime will resume in 2026. However, the announcement once again lacked specifics, offering only a vague release window and no clear schedule, something that has continued to frustrate viewers.

Perhaps sensing said frustration, Netflix offered an update on social media, confirming a "split-cour release of the entire run of episodes."

The next cour, 2nd STAGE, will begin streaming this fall on Netflix with a new episode released every week. Netflix didn't elaborate on how many episodes the second cour will run for.

"This release schedule is part of our original plan and reflects the wishes of the production committee," the streamer said. "Your passion and enthusiasm mean a great deal to everyone involved in the preparation. We appreciate your patience and continued support as we work to bring you the 2nd STAGE."

Thank you for all the incredible support for STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The series is currently in production and will be available for everyone to enjoy. We are planning a split‑cour release across the entire run of episodes. The next cour (2nd STAGE) will begin… — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) April 6, 2026

While we still have to wait months until Steel Ball Run JoJo's Bizarre Adventure returns for its 2nd STAGE, the return of a weekly release format should sit well with fans who have been frustrated with Netflix since Stone Ocean's batch release format effectively ended “JoJo Fridays," a “JoJo Fridays.”weekly community event for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. When the series aired on Crunchyroll, episodes were released weekly, giving fans something to discuss and talk about for the entire week while looking forward to the next episode. That ended once Netflix acquired the exclusive streaming rights for the anime with Stone Ocean.

But alas, "JoJo Fridays," or some version of it, will return this fall with the next batch of episodes of Steel Ball Run JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.