Comic-Con 2026's Most Important Panel Is About Who Gets To Ban Manga And Webtoons

The loudest conversation at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 might not come from a Hall H trailer or a surprise casting reveal. It could come from a one-hour panel on Friday afternoon, in a room most of the con's foot traffic will walk right past, about a question the anime and manga world has spent years pretending was somebody else's problem: who gets to decide what you are allowed to read?

The panel is called "Anime, Manga, and K-Comics Censorship," and it runs Friday, July 24th, from 1 to 2 p.m. in Room 11, per Anime News Network. The lineup is not fan-service window dressing. Jeff Trexler of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund shares the table with longtime manga critic Deb Aoki and USC Annenberg researcher Samantha Tecson, and the stated scope is blunt: school and library bans, import prohibitions, financial "debanking," and arrests. That is four different pressure points on the same medium, and every one of them is already happening.

What makes this land now is scale. Webtoons and their manga and manhwa cousins have grown into an estimated $14 billion global market in 2026, by Mordor Intelligence's estimate, up from a Korean webtoon business that was worth roughly $1.3 billion a few years ago. WEBTOON Entertainment is bringing four separate creator panels to the con this year to argue the format has crossed from niche into institution. When a medium gets that big, the fights over what it is allowed to say stop being fringe and start being policy.

The Bans Are Already On The Record

None of this is hypothetical. Yusei Matsui's Assassination Classroom was pulled from U.S. school libraries at least 54 times during the 2024-2025 school year, per Anime News Network, enough to make Matsui the first Japanese manga artist to top the annual banned-creators tally. He was not alone. Series like My Hero Academia, Soul Eater, One Piece, and Fairy Tail turned up on removal lists across districts in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina, part of nearly 6,870 recorded ban instances that year.

The fact that a show like Assassination Classroom, which I'm a HUGE fan of, has been getting so much heat when it is based upon such a ridiculous tells me all I need to know. The people involved in trying to do censor such things aren't familiar with the properties they're targeting. If they watched a couple of episodes, or read a few issues of the manga, they would quickly see how ridiculous and over-the-top their reactions are.

The complaints tend to cite the same things: on-page violence, depictions of weapons, and panels the objectors read as sexualized. In a title like Assassination Classroom, where the entire premise is a class plotting to kill their teacher, you can see how a decontextualized page screenshot becomes ammunition. That is the mechanism worth understanding before you pick a side: almost none of these challenges engage the actual story. They engage an image, lifted out of it.

Following The Money

The newest and least understood front is the one the panel calls "debanking", and it does not need a school board vote to work.

In July 2025, Steam and itch.io abruptly delisted or de-indexed hundreds of adult titles after pressure from payment processors including Visa, Mastercard, and Stripe, as Kotaku documented. The campaign was kicked off by an Australian activist group, Collective Shout, that wrote directly to the card networks rather than to the platforms. Valve pointed to a Mastercard rule about transactions that "may damage the goodwill" of the brand. No court, no legislature, just a chokepoint.

For manga and webtoon readers that precedent should feel less like a gaming story and more like a warning shot. A huge share of adult and mature manga, doujinshi, and independent webtoons lives or dies on the same handful of payment rails. If a processor decides a genre is a reputational risk, it can vanish from a storefront overnight, no title-by-title review required. The panel pairs that with import prohibitions and arrests, older tools that customs regimes and obscenity statutes in several countries still use against printed material. I am not going to fabricate a specific fresh case here, but those are the categories the room will be working through, and they are not theoretical for creators who ship physical books across borders.

Now the honest part, because a piece like this is worthless if it only leans in one direction. Not every objection is a moral panic. Plenty of manga and webtoon content is explicitly adult, and a school library serving eleven-year-olds has a real, defensible duty to shelve by age. A parent asking whether a specific explicit title belongs in an elementary collection is doing ordinary parenting. The First Amendment protects the work; it does not obligate a fourth-grade shelf to carry it. Any argument that flattens all of that into "censorship" is arguing in bad faith, and it hands the real overreach a free pass.

The problem is that the tools being used do not stay inside those reasonable lines. A single objector's complaint gets a title yanked district-wide instead of reshelved. A payment processor wipes an entire catalog rather than gating a few products. A customs rule written for one purpose gets aimed at an art form. Lines are fine. The instruments drawing them are the trouble: blunt, unaccountable, and increasingly private.

All four pressure points could be dangerous, but I think debanking could potentially be the most dangerous for the medium. Censorship, especially when done in a heavy-handed way with no context, actually tends to DRIVE curiosity and can drive more viewers… The old saying "There's no such thing as bad press" comes to mind. The issue becomes bigger when it's actually hurting people's wallets and restricting their ability to earn a living.

The thing to keep an eye on after July 24th is whether this panel is a one-off awareness hour, or the start of the industry treating censorship as a business risk worth spending money on. Similar to what happened with the comics world and what it eventually did with the CBLDF. A $14 billion medium can afford lawyers. The open question is whether it has the will to hire them before it's too late.

Which front worries you most as a reader - the library shelf, the card reader, or the customs desk?

Sound off in the comments and let me know where you draw the line.

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