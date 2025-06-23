NUKITASHI THE ANIMATION Premieres July 18 With Three Versions Of Censorship For Viewers

Kadokawa has officially announced that NUKITASHI THE ANIMATION, the anime adaptation of Qruppo’s provocative adult visual novel, will premiere on July 18 on the AT-X network, with two additional versions also slated for various platforms and audiences. Check out the official trailer for the anime followed by more details about the three versions you can watch the show in:

The anime, adapted from the 2018 hit visual novel Nuki-Gee Mitai na Shima ni Sunderu Hinnyū (Watashi) wa Dō Surya Ii Desuka? (What’s a Flat-Chested Girl Like Me to Do on an Island Straight Out of a Porn Game? in English) will air in three different versions:

Seiran Island version: The most explicit, lewd cut of the anime, airing on AT-X and featured on the Blu-ray box set.

Streaming-only version: A slightly restricted edit, exclusive to various streaming platforms.

Fully regulated version: The most censored version, scheduled for broadcast on BS11, Gifu Broadcasting, KBS Kyoto, and Mie TV.

The voice cast for the anime includes:

Kōhei Yanagi as Junnosuke Tachibana (unvoiced in the original)

Minori Ozawa as Hinami Watarai

Shizuka Ishigami as Nanase Katagiri

Rie Okamoto as Misaki Hotori

Ako Koaki as Asane Tachibana

Masumi Tazawa as Tōka Reizeiin

Nanami Aiba as Rei Tadasugawa

Nana Inoue as Ikuko Onabuta

Notably, many characters were originally voiced by actors using pseudonyms due to the game’s 18+ rating. Some of these talents may be reprising their roles under their real names, but this has not been officially confirmed.

Production staff includes director Nobuyoshi Nagayama (Love Flops, Happy Sugar Life), with series composition by Kenta Ihara (Tsukimichi, Mieruko-chan). Original scenario writers Naoto Kurahone and Yū Kamichika from Qruppo are supervising the script. Character design is by Kumata, with music by a team including Hakushaku Ebikare and Sasa Ikeki. Qruppo’s Hamedori-kun is serving as the general supervisor.

Originally launched as an 18+ visual novel in 2018, NUKITASHI gained critical acclaim in Japan, winning Best Scenario and Best New Brand at the 2018 Moe Game Awards. The title tells the outrageous and comedic story of anti-copulation resistance fighters opposing the strict “Pervert Law” on Seiran Island, where promiscuity is law and abstinence is rebellion.

Localization company Shiravune began offering the game outside Japan on Windows via Johren (18+ version) and Steam in 2023. The sequel, Nukitashi 2, followed in 2019 and was released internationally in February 2024.

A manga adaptation by Mameojitan first appeared on Beaglee’s Manga Ōkoku service in 2020 and later serialized in Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine starting in 2021.

With three versions targeting different viewer preferences and an all-star production team, NUKITASHI THE ANIMATION is shaping up to be a bold and unpredictable addition to the summer 2024 anime season.

What are your thoughts on the anime? Do you think it will be crazy having three different versions of censorship for the show? Will it set a new precedent? Let us know what you are thinking in the comments below!