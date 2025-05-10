MY DRESS-UP DARLING Season 2 New Trailer Released Ahead Of July Premiere

MY DRESS-UP DARLING Season 2 New Trailer Released Ahead Of July Premiere

This July, the sexy cosplay adventures of Gojo and Marin will continue in season 2 of My Dress-Up Darling from Studio CloverWorks.

News
By MarkJulian - May 10, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Seinen

The beloved and widely acclaimed rom-com anime My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru) is officially set to return with a highly anticipated second season!

After its breakout success in Winter 2022, My Dress-Up Darling's second season announcement has sparked major excitement across social media for the show's return in July.

The first season charmingly portrayed the budding romance between the stylish, outgoing Marin and the reserved, traditional Gojo, who’s passionate about crafting Hina dolls. Their shared love of cosplay formed an unexpected bond that resonated with viewers, earning praise for its heartfelt depiction of friendship, self-discovery, and embracing one’s passions.

The original production team, including CloverWorks, is confirmed to return for season two, promising the same high-quality animation and faithful adaptation of Shinichi Fukuda’s manga that made the first season a fan favorite.

Check out a new season 2 trailer below.

The manga series was serialized in Square Enix's Young Gangan seinen magazine, which is released twice a month. The manga began on January 19, 2018 and concluded on March 21, 2025 at 14 volumes.

The first season of the anime consisted of 12 episodes and covered up to Chapter 38, which is approximately the first 5 volumes. Crunchyroll streamed the first season and figures to also be the home of season 2.

While the anime is confirmed to return for season 2 in July, we don't have an exact release date just yet, so stay tuned to AnimeMojo for updates on Gojo and Kitagawa's heartwarming moments, stunning cosplay recreations, and the continued evolution of their unique and endearing relationship

My Dress-Up Darling Synopsis: Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay.

Legendary COWBOY BEBOP Creator Shinichiro Watanabe On What Inspired Him To Make LAZARUS
Related:

Legendary COWBOY BEBOP Creator Shinichiro Watanabe On What Inspired Him To Make LAZARUS
MY DRESS-UP DARLING Sets July Premiere With First Teaser Trailer And Special Memories Video
Recommended For You:

MY DRESS-UP DARLING Sets July Premiere With First Teaser Trailer And Special "Memories" Video

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder