MY DRESS-UP DARLING Season 2 New Trailer Released Ahead Of July Premiere

The beloved and widely acclaimed rom-com anime My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru) is officially set to return with a highly anticipated second season!

After its breakout success in Winter 2022, My Dress-Up Darling's second season announcement has sparked major excitement across social media for the show's return in July.

The first season charmingly portrayed the budding romance between the stylish, outgoing Marin and the reserved, traditional Gojo, who’s passionate about crafting Hina dolls. Their shared love of cosplay formed an unexpected bond that resonated with viewers, earning praise for its heartfelt depiction of friendship, self-discovery, and embracing one’s passions.

The original production team, including CloverWorks, is confirmed to return for season two, promising the same high-quality animation and faithful adaptation of Shinichi Fukuda’s manga that made the first season a fan favorite.

Check out a new season 2 trailer below.

"My Dress-Up Darling" ANIME SEASON 2 NEW TRAILER!



Animation Studio: CloverWorks

Air Date: July 2025



Romcom about a doll-maker hiding his craft until his bubbly Gal classmate begs him to design her (sexy) cosplay outfits!pic.twitter.com/A7EQfiVPiP — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) May 9, 2025

The manga series was serialized in Square Enix's Young Gangan seinen magazine, which is released twice a month. The manga began on January 19, 2018 and concluded on March 21, 2025 at 14 volumes.

The first season of the anime consisted of 12 episodes and covered up to Chapter 38, which is approximately the first 5 volumes. Crunchyroll streamed the first season and figures to also be the home of season 2.

While the anime is confirmed to return for season 2 in July, we don't have an exact release date just yet, so stay tuned to AnimeMojo for updates on Gojo and Kitagawa's heartwarming moments, stunning cosplay recreations, and the continued evolution of their unique and endearing relationship