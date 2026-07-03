DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE PART 1's Streaming Release Is Even Sooner Than We Thought

DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE PART 1's Streaming Release Is Even Sooner Than We Thought

It's been confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Part 1 will begin streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll this month. Read on to see the exact date, which is sooner that we expected!

News
By MattThomas - Jul 03, 2026 11:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Demon Slayer

The mystery is over. Aniplex and Crunchyroll have officially confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Part 1 will hit streaming later this month.

At Anime Expo 2026 this weekend, it was announced that the blockbuster anime movie will begin streaming on Crunchyroll on July 28 at exactly 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET. That's even earlier than the previously leaked date. It will be available in numerous subs and dubs, including:

Audio: Japanese, English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Catalan, Russian, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Polish (voice over), Bahasa Indonesia, Vietnamese

Subtitles: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Arabic, Russian, Polish, European Portuguese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu

It was also announced that the film will be available to buy on digital in North America, and other select territories, on July 28th. Pre-orders will begin Saturday, July 4, on select platforms.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Part 1 is the first in a trilogy of anime films that adapt the final chapters of final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. Infinity Castle Part 2 is currently in development, but there's no release date as of yet.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Infinity Castle Part 1 premiered in Japan on July 18, 2025, and went on to become the second-highest grossing film of all-time in the country. It began its global rollout shortly after, debuting in the United States and Canada on September 12. It would eventually become the seventh-highest grossing movie worldwide in 2025. It ended its theatrical run with an incredible $740.5 million worldwide.

It was directed by Haruo Sotozaki, who has served in the role since the anime began in 2019. He also directed the critically acclaimed Mugen Train movie. Produced by the incredibly talented folks at ufotable, it was hailed as the some of the studio's best work to date.

Now comes the long wait until we can finally see the sequel unfold on the big screen. In the meantime, the entire Demon Slayer anime series is available on Crunchyroll. 

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
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