POKEMON Turns 30 And GameStop Is Cashing In On Your Nostalgia

POKEMON Turns 30 And GameStop Is Cashing In On Your Nostalgia

The Pokemon anime empire is celebrating its 30th with a nostalgia-loaded card set. GameStop is reportedly charging nearly triple retail for it, but the set itself hides a sweet surprise!

News
By NateBest - Jul 03, 2026 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Pokemon
Source: GameFragger

Few anime have shaped a generation like Pokemon, so its 30th birthday should be a pure celebration. Instead, one part of the party is teaching fans an old lesson: watch the price tag.

Pokemon began as a Game Boy pair in the mid-90s, but for a lot of people the anime is the real gateway drug. Ash, Pikachu, and that endless quest to catch them all turned a game into a worldwide phenomenon that never really slowed down. Three decades later, the franchise still moves merchandise like almost nothing else in the medium.

The anime has never really left, either, which is part of why the nostalgia runs so deep. New series like Pokemon Horizons keep introducing fresh trainers to a whole new generation, while the original run keeps its grip on everyone who grew up with it. That constant drip of new stories on top of decades of memories is rocket fuel for the collector market. When an anime this beloved throws an anniversary party, fans show up with their wallets open.

Which is exactly why the anniversary Trading Card Game push is such a big deal, and why the markup stings.

The GameStop Markup

As our sister site GameFragger reported, GameStop is charging around $130 for the 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box, a product that usually retails closer to $50. That's nearly three times the going rate for the same sealed box you could find elsewhere at MSRP.

It follows a pattern the retailer has leaned into with hot Pokemon stock, pricing product to whatever the hype will bear. This is the same chain that made news selling random graded "Power Packs" for thousands of dollars each. One louder "$350 to $400 per box" figure has been going around, but that traces to a fan account rather than confirmed reporting, so take the wilder numbers with a grain of salt.

The reason it matters is simple. Anniversary sets target nostalgic, lapsed fans, the exact crowd least likely to know what current retail should be. The returning fan chasing childhood memories is the one most likely to overpay, and that's a rough way to welcome people back to the hobby.

The Set Has A Genuinely Sweet Detail

Here's the part that should make any longtime fan smile. The Elite Trainer Box promo is a Nidorina, and it is not a random pick. Nidorina sits at number 30 in the National Pokedex, a perfect match for a 30th anniversary, and the card's artwork hides 30 Nidorina inside the illustration. It's the kind of loving touch that reminds you why this world hooked so many of us in the first place.

The full 30th Celebration set arrives worldwide on September 16th, introducing a new "Futuristic Rare" card type, and the anniversary run famously drops a Pikachu into every single pack. Between the guaranteed mascot, the Nidorina Easter egg, and a fresh rarity to chase, this set was clearly built to be a nostalgia bomb.

The cards are only one slice of the party, too. A 30-year anniversary this size tends to ripple across the whole franchise, from anime callbacks to game events, and the TCG is simply the piece flying off shelves fastest right now. That demand is real, and it deserves better than a checkout-line shakedown.

So celebrate the milestone. Just buy it from someone who isn't treating Pokemon's 30th birthday as an excuse to empty your wallet.

Are you diving into the 30th Celebration set, or has anniversary markup finally cooled your collecting?

About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
Nate is the mastermind behind what is AnimeMojo.com, including designing and developing the entire site from scratch. Nate was introduced to anime through Dragon Ball Z and Cartoon Network's "Toonami" back around 2000. He quickly became hooked on the animation style and martial art/action sequences. Some of his favorite shows include DBZ, Cowboy Bebop and several of the classic anime films such as Ghost In The Shell, Akira and Ninja Scrolls.

His other love, comics, has found a presence on the web as well in www.ComicBookMovie.com.

When not on the computer, Nate enjoys working out, playing games, reading and spending time with his family.
POKEMON Turns 30 And Its Anniversary Card Set Is A Nostalgia Bomb
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