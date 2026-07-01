POKEMON Turns 30 And Its Anniversary Card Set Is A Nostalgia Bomb

It's hard to believe, but Pokemon is turning 30, and the celebration is going to make every longtime fan feel their age. The Pokemon Company has revealed the full lineup for Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration, the anniversary set marking three decades of the franchise, and it launches worldwide on September 16th.

For a lot of us, this one hits right in the childhood. Pokemon grew up alongside an entire generation of anime fans, with the games and cards arriving in 1996 and the anime turning Pikachu into a worldwide icon a year later. Thirty years on, that little electric mouse is still the face of the whole thing, and this set leans all the way into that nostalgia.

That worldwide date is a milestone in itself. Per the official Pokemon press site, this is the first-ever simultaneous global release in the trading card game's history, so fans everywhere open packs on the same day.

And those packs are special. Every single one guarantees a Pikachu card, with 30 unique designs drawn by 30 different artists, and the entire set is foil, right down to the basic Energy cards.

A New Rarity And A Trip Down Memory Lane

The set debuts a brand-new rarity called the Futuristic rare, with bold, neon artwork. As TheGamer and Comicbook.com report, the first reveals are Mewtwo ex and Mew ex, with fan-favorites Greninja ex and Sylveon ex joining as new Pokemon ex cards.

The nostalgia centerpiece is the Classic Collection: 30 reprinted cards spanning the franchise's history, each with a special "30" stamp and foil treatment. A quick heads-up, though, the exact 30-card list making the rounds online is a LEAK, flagged as "likely" by dataminers rather than officially confirmed.

There's a clever touch for the collectors, too. The Pokemon Center exclusive promo is Nidorina, which makes perfect sense once you remember Nidorina sits at number 30 in the Pokedex. A neat little wink built right into the giveaway.

What's In The Boxes

The first wave on September 16th is loaded, including an Elite Trainer Box (with a Pokemon Center version carrying the Nidorina promo), a Poster Collection featuring the Kanto legendary birds, Greninja ex and Sylveon ex Collection Boxes, an Eevee Two-Pack Blister, and a Knock Out Collection. Later waves through October and November pile on premium Espeon and Umbreon sets and more.

One curveball worth knowing: the booster packs only come inside these special products. There's no standalone Booster Box for this set, which is a real change of pace for anyone used to buying by the box.

A bit of history for the occasion. The Pokemon Trading Card Game first launched in Japan in 1996 and reached the West in 1999, and that original Base Set is the stuff of legend now, with first-edition Charizards selling for absurd sums. Building the whole 30th party around Pikachu and a stack of throwback reprints is a smart play straight to the hearts of fans who have been here since the Kanto days.

It's also a reminder of just how rare this kind of staying power really is. Very few anime franchises have stayed this culturally dominant for three straight decades, with the anime, the games, and the cards all feeding the same enormous fandom. In a lot of ways, a 30th anniversary set like this is a celebration of ALL of it at once, not just the cardboard.

Why It Matters

Thirty years is a serious milestone for any anime franchise, and this set is clearly built for both the nostalgic crowd and the new wave of fans who've poured back into collecting. The big question is supply, since demand for anything Pokemon has been brutal lately, but a simultaneous global launch should at least give everyone a fair shot on day one.

After 30 years, Pikachu is still carrying the franchise on its tiny shoulders. Which 30th Celebration product are you hunting for first, anime fans? Let us know in the comments!