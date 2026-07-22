Ash And Pikachu's Original Pokemon Adventure Hits Disney+ Next Month - What Moves And What Stays

Disney has just landed the biggest nostalgia grab of its summer slate. Pokemon: Indigo League, the original 1997 season that started it all, hits Disney+ on August 7th with all 52 episodes of Ash, Pikachu, Misty, and Brock's Kanto journey streaming from day one. The listing comes straight from Disney's official August slate, so no rumor label needed on this one.

That's right - the VERY first season, theme song and all!

The streaming date is only half the story. Pokemon returns to cable a day earlier, with Disney Channel and Disney XD picking the series back up on August 6th - reportedly kicking off with a Disney XD marathon. It joins an action lineup that already includes Beyblade X and Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!, and it marks the first time Pokemon has aired on American cable since Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon wrapped its Disney XD run in late 2021.

Now, about those "Ash returns" headlines floating around this week. Nothing new is being animated, and no revival has been announced. This is a streaming-rights move: the classic episodes have a new home, and Disney's slate even labels the arrival a "Premiere," which is a fun stretch for a series pushing 30.

What's Staying On Netflix?

Netflix has held the US streaming rights to Pokemon's newer seasons since 2020, back when Pokemon Journeys skipped cable entirely and premiered as a streaming exclusive. The heart of that deal is still intact: Pokemon Horizons, the current series, remains a Netflix exclusive in the States, and the stop-motion Pokemon Concierge is a Netflix original that was never going anywhere.

And what about Indigo League itself? As of this writing it's still sitting on Netflix, and nobody has announced a removal date. For the moment the classic season lives in BOTH places, which somehow makes this the least confusing corner of Pokemon streaming in years.

If you've tried to rewatch the older seasons lately, you know the pain. US Pokemon streaming has been notoriously scattered, with chunks of the catalog bouncing between Prime Video, Tubi, and the dearly departed Pokemon TV app, which shut down in 2024 and took the easiest free option with it.

How deep the Disney deal goes is the open question. The announcement covers Season 1 only, and the seasons that would logically follow, like Adventures in the Orange Islands and the Johto years, haven't had a steady US streaming home in ages. If Kanto pulls numbers for Disney+, It's probably a safe bet that the follow-up seasons to be next in line.

The rundown:

Pokemon: Indigo League - Disney+ starting August 7 th , Disney Channel and Disney XD from August 6 th , and still on Netflix for now

, Disney Channel and Disney XD from August 6 , and still on Netflix for now Pokemon Horizons - Netflix, where new episodes keep landing

Pokemon Concierge - Netflix, as an in-house original

Older seasons - scattered as ever, with past stretches on Prime Video and free homes like Tubi

Why Does Disney Want Kanto Back?

Disney and Pokemon are old friends: Disney XD carried the anime from 2017 through the end of the Sun & Moon era, after earlier runs in syndication, on Kids' WB, and on Cartoon Network. When Netflix took the new seasons in 2020, cable lost the franchise entirely. Now the network family gets its anchor back, complete with a series that premiered in Japan on April 1st, 1997 and didn't reach American airwaves until September 8th, 1998.

The calendar does the rest of the explaining. Pokemon turned 30 this past February, and the anniversary wave has been impossible to miss - GameStop has been cashing in on the nostalgia for months, and the celebration runs all the way into 2027, when the anime itself hits its own 30th birthday. Disney+ is playing the same card from the other side of the aisle: X-Men '97 Season 2 lands on the very same August slate, just two days before Indigo League. Somebody in Burbank knows what 90s kids want to stream!

The audience math writes itself. Kids who raced home to catch Kanto in 1998 have kids of their own now, right in the middle of Disney+'s co-viewing sweet spot, and a 52-episode binge of a proven, kid-safe classic is about the cheapest reliable engagement a streamer can buy. For The Pokemon Company, planting the original season on the biggest family platform around during an anniversary push is marketing that pays for itself.

As for me, my August 7th evening is spoken for. I want to see if the pilot holds up - the stolen bike, the Spearow flock, and a stubborn Pikachu who refused to get in his Poke Ball. My money says it does! (And yes, I'll be humming the theme song for the rest of the week.)

What about you? Are you starting from episode one, or jumping straight to a favorite stretch - the Squirtle Squad, Lavender Town, the Indigo League tournament itself? Which side of the streaming shuffle are you on: happy the classics landed on Disney+, or tired of needing a map to follow one franchise?

Let us know in the comments below!

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