My Hero Academia Final Season Crowned Anime Of The Year At 10th Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026

The 10th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards delivered the perfect send-off for one of modern anime’s most beloved series. On Saturday, May 23, 2026, My Hero Academia Final Season walked away with the night’s top honor, Anime of the Year, capping a decade-long journey that turned Izuku Midoriya and Class 1-A into global icons. The win felt like more than just an award. It was a full-circle moment for a franchise that started as a fresh underdog story and ended as one of the defining shonen series of its generation.

The ceremony streamed live worldwide on Crunchyroll’s YouTube and Twitch channels at 6:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EST). Fans had until April 15 to cast their votes on the official site, making this one of the most democratic recognitions in the industry. Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira kept the energy high as hosts while a stacked lineup of presenters brought serious star power to the stage. Asuka Saitō, DANNA, Enako, hannah bahng, Kasumi Arimura, Mitorizu, Nanase Nishino, Nyvi Estephan, RZA, Rashmika Mandanna, Snitchery, and Winston Duke all stepped up to hand out trophies. Musical performances by Dean Fujioka, Porno Graffitti, Asian Kung-Fu Generation, Yoko Takahashi, and the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra turned the night into a true celebration of anime culture.

Winners received a special 10th-anniversary edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards trophy, a sleek new design created just for the milestone. In one of the evening’s most emotional moments, the Global Impact Award went to the late director Tatsuya Nagamine. The honor recognizes creators whose work has left a lasting mark on culture and audiences worldwide. Last year’s inaugural recipient was the Attack on Titan series, so Nagamine joins elite company.

My Hero Academia Final Season beat a stacked field that included DAN DA DAN Season 2, Gachiakuta, Takopi’s Original Sin, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, and The Summer Hikaru Died. The victory resonated deeply with fans who have followed Deku’s growth from Quirkless kid to Symbol of Peace. Seeing the series’ emotional finale recognized at this level felt like the ultimate thank-you from the global community after ten years of highs, lows, and unforgettable battles.

Here are the standout winners across the major categories:

Anime of the Year

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

Film of the Year

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best New Series

Gachiakuta

Best Continuing Series

One Piece

Best Action

DAN DA DAN Season 2

Best Drama

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

Best Romance

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Best Comedy

DAN DA DAN Season 2

Best Slice of Life

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Best Animation

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Best Background Art

Gachiakuta

Best Character Design

Gachiakuta

Best Opening Sequence

"On The Way" by Aina The End — DAN DA DAN Season 2

Best Ending Sequence

"I" by BUMP OF CHICKEN — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

DAN DA DAN Season 2 emerged as one of the night’s biggest multi-category winners, picking up hardware for action, comedy, and music while proving its wild mix of supernatural chaos and heartfelt moments connected with voters on every level. Gachiakuta had a breakout night as well, sweeping Best New Series, Best Background Art, and Best Character Design in a clear sign that fresh, high-concept storytelling is thriving. The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 continued its critical dominance with strong drama and technical wins, while Solo Leveling Season 2 and One Piece reminded everyone that long-running powerhouses still command massive love.

Voice acting categories were fiercely competitive across languages. Daiki Yamashita’s performance as Izuku Midoriya and Justin Briner’s English dub work both earned recognition, showing how the series’ emotional core translated across borders. Other standout performances included Aoi Yūki as Maomao in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 and the entire ensemble bringing life to Gachiakuta’s post-apocalyptic world.

The night celebrated not just the winners but the incredible depth of the 2025-2026 anime season. From high-stakes action to quiet character drama and everything in between, the awards highlighted how anime continues to evolve while staying true to what fans love most. The 10th anniversary edition came complete with live orchestra performances, celebrity guests, and a global audience cheering alongside.

My Hero Academia’s win carries extra weight because it marks the end of an era. After a decade that included record-breaking viewership, massive merchandise sales, and countless cosplays at conventions worldwide, the final season getting Anime of the Year feels like the perfect capstone. Fans took to social media immediately after the announcement, sharing clips of Deku’s journey, emotional final episodes, and messages of gratitude to creator Kōhei Horikoshi and Studio Bones.

As the Crunchyroll Anime Awards enter their second decade, this year’s results show the industry in strong health. New series like Gachiakuta and The Summer Hikaru Died proved breakout potential is alive and well, while veterans like One Piece and DAN DA DAN Season 2 demonstrated staying power. The fan-voted format continues to give viewers a real voice in celebrating the shows that matter most to them.

The 2026 ceremony will be remembered as the one where My Hero Academia took its final bow on the biggest stage possible. It also served as a reminder that great anime does not just entertain. It builds communities, sparks conversations, and leaves a mark that lasts long after the credits roll. Whether you spent the night cheering for your favorite or discovering new titles from the winner list, one thing is clear. Anime’s golden era is still going strong, and the best is yet to come.

Congratulations to every winner, nominee, and creator who made 2025-2026 such a memorable year. The Crunchyroll Anime Awards once again proved why fans are the ultimate judges and why stories like My Hero Academia’s final season deserve every bit of the spotlight. Do you agree with the list? What shows do you think should be on there that did not make it? Let us know your answers in the comments below!