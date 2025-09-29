DISNEY TWISTED-WONDERLAND Main Trailer Released Ahead Of Next Month's Premiere

Now that we're just one month out from the debut of Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation, Disney+ has shared the main trailer for the highly anticipated anime series. As a quick reminder, Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation is an anime adaptation of the Disney Twisted-Wonderland mobile game developed by Aniplex in collaboration with Walt Disney Japan.

In the game, players are summoned via a magic mirror to a fantasy world and enroll in Night Raven College, a prestigious arcane academy where each of the dormitories are themed after or represent a different Disney villain. The story is told in chapters, or episodes, with each one focused on a different house.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation has already been greenlit for three seasons, each of which will adapt a different arc from the game. The first season, which is set to premiere next month, will cover Episode of Heartslabyul, which is inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Future seasons include adaptations of Episode of Savanaclaw (twisted from The Lion King) and Episode of Octavinelle (twisted from The Little Mermaid).

Check out the main trailer for Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation's first season below!

A dark fantasy animation inspired by Disney Villains. One day, a high school student named Yūken wanders into Night Raven College, a prestigious academy for training mages with seven dormitories. Thrown suddenly into life in another world, Yūken visits the Heartslabyul dorm together with a monster named Grim, whom he meets at the school. There, the dorm leader Riddle, feared as the ‘Crimson Tyrant,’ rules over the students by enforcing the strict laws of the Queen of Hearts. Why did Riddle become such a tyrant obsessed with rules? Sparked by his encounter with Yūken and the others, the fate of the dorm’s students—bound by these laws—begins to change.

The trailer is narrated by Koichi Yamadera, who has previously voiced numerous characters in Japanese dub versions of Disney films including Stitch in Lilo & Stitch. As previously revealed, many of the voice actors from the game's original cast are reprising their roles in the anime, including:

Riddle Rosehearts voiced by Natsuki Hanae

voiced by Natsuki Hanae Ace Trappola voiced by Seiichiro Yamashita

voiced by Seiichiro Yamashita Deuce Spade voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi

voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi Trey Clover voiced by Ryota Suzuki

voiced by Ryota Suzuki Cater Diamond voiced by Tatsuyuki Kobayashi

voiced by Tatsuyuki Kobayashi Dire Crowley voiced by Mitsuru Miyamoto

voiced by Mitsuru Miyamoto Grim voiced by Noriaki Sugiyama

Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation is a joint production by Yumeta Company and Graphinica in association with Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan. Shin Katagai (The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible) is directing the series with Takahiro Natori (TOKYO MEW MEW NEW) serving as chief director and in charge of series composition. Yoichi Kato is the main writer while Haruka Nakano and Akane Sato adapt Yana Toboso's (Black Butler) original character designs for animation.

The eight-episode first season of Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 29, 2025. English dubs have not yet been confirmed, but we expect there will be some sort of sub and dub offerings for international audiences.