Warner Bros. Animation, Webtoon Partner To Adapt Hits Like DOWN TO EARTH, THE STELLAR SWORDSMASTER, And More

Over the past couple of years, Webtoon-based anime have exploded into mainstream anime culture. Crunchyroll’s early partnership with WEBTOON led to successful adaptations like Tower of God, The God of High School, and Noblesse. But it was Solo Leveling that truly proved Webtoon adaptations could be big business.

Looking to capitalize on this growing momentum, WEBTOON Entertainment has now partnered with Warner Bros. Animation to develop a slate of animated projects. The companies have agreed to co-produce 10 fan-favorite WEBTOON series for global distribution.

The upcoming projects will draw from WEBTOON’s Korean and English-language platforms, with guidance and development provided by the company’s U.S.-based WEBTOON Productions team and its Japanese IP division. The initial development slate already includes four confirmed titles: The Stellar Swordmaster by Hong Dae Ui, juno, and Q10; Hardcore Leveling Warrior by Sehoon Kim; Down to Earth by Pookie Senpai; and Elf & Warrior by AC Stuart and Victor Rosas II.

“WEBTOON has become one of the most exciting sources of original storytelling in entertainment today,” said Yongsoo Kim, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global WEBTOON, in a press release. “Our Creators are building franchises that Gen Z audiences love, and working with Warner Bros. Animation gives us an incredible opportunity to take those stories further alongside one of the most respected names in animation.”

“Bringing together the world-class artistry of Warner Bros. Animation and the vibrant storytelling of WEBTOON creates an awesome combination and opportunity to build something special,” said added Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. “I cannot wait to get started!”

The remaining projects will be announced at a later date, but for now, here are the descriptions of the first four:

The Stellar Swordmaster by Hong Dae Ui, juno, and Q10 – The so-called “Lighthouse of the North,” the prosperous trading town of Schoarra, hides a dark underbelly: seedy slums ruled by five ruthless crime bosses. When streetwise orphan Vlad finds the brothel he works for decimated by a disgraced knight, he turns to the path of the blade, pledging himself to the pursuit of power by sword.

Hardcore Leveling Warrior by Sehoon Kim – Known as Hardcore Leveling Warrior, Ethan is the #1 player of the world’s biggest game, Lucid Adventure. But when a mysterious player kills Ethan and forces his character back to level 1, he will do anything to get back on top. New friends and old foes, as well as mysterious forces and his own dark past, will follow him as he does his best to take back what was once his.

Down to Earth by Pookie Senpai – Kade lives his average life alone and undisturbed…until a cute alien girl crashes into his backyard! By opening up his home, will this other worldly girl inadvertently open up his heart?

Elf & Warrior by AC Stuart, Victor Rosas II – A young half-elf discovers the challenges and gray areas involved in being a hero as he travels with his uncle’s band of miscreants and outlaws.

On a somewhat related note, the Solo Leveling anime aired its second season earlier this year, but there's been no official announcement about Season 3 yet. Some interviews and public comments made by those involved with the anime have suggested that more content will likely come in the future, but there's current timetable. Earlier this month, it was discovered in a financial report that a Solo Leveling anime movie could be released next year, but it's purely speculation for now.