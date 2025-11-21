SOLO LEVELING Live-Action Netflix Series Adds A START-UP Star To Its Cast

SOLO LEVELING Live-Action Netflix Series Adds A START-UP Star To Its Cast

Netflix's forthcoming live-action Solo Leveling television series has added Kang You-seok to its cast. He'll reportedly be portraying Jinho.

News
By MarkJulian - Nov 21, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Netflix

Fresh off the official announcement of a live-action Solo Leveling series from Netflix back in July, we have another casting update to share.

According to reports out of Korea (Solo Leveling is a Korean manhwa, not a Japanese manga), it's been reported that K-drama star Kang You-seok has joined the cast.

North American K-drama fans and Netflix subscribers are likely familiar with him from several previous K-dramas including Start-Up, When Life Gives You Tangerines. and Resident Playbook.

He'll reportedly be portraying Jinho, who is Sung Jin-woo's right-hand man.

Previously confirmed cast members include Byeon Woo-seok (Record of Youth, Strong Girl Nam-soon) as Sung Jin-woo and Ahn So-hee (Train to Busan) as Cha Hae-in.

Per Netflix's official press release, it sounds as if their adaptation will align pretty closely with the source material.

"Solo Leveling follows Sung Jin-woo, an E-rank Hunter — the lowest tier — who gains extraordinary abilities after a near-death experience. As he levels up, he becomes humanity’s unexpected hope, defending against monstrous threats emerging from beyond the mysterious Gates.

"Since its debut on KakaoPage, Solo Leveling has firmly held its place as its No. 1 web novel and webtoon, garnering a staggering 14.3 billion cumulative views worldwide. Its anime adaptation made history as the first Korean animation to sweep nine major categories at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, including Anime of the Year, Best Action and Best Character. "

"The series will be co-directed by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo, known for their work in films like Ashfall, Like a Virgin, Castaway on the Moon, My Dictator and Cold Eyes. Kakao Entertainment and SANAI PICTURES are set to produce."

Solo Leveling aka Only I Level Up was created in 2016 by web novel writer Chugong. A webtoon adaptation followed in 2018, with artist  Jang Sung-rak (Dubu) serializing Chugong's creation in  KakaoPage. 

Studio A-1 Pictures provided a 12-episode anime adaptation in 2024, with a 13-episode second season following in 2025. There's currently unconfirmed but heavy speculation that a third season will follow but in the form of a theatrical movie release.

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung’s contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother’s hospital bills, his sister’s tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he’s ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

Warner Bros. Animation, Webtoon Partner To Adapt Hits Like DOWN TO EARTH, THE STELLAR SWORDSMASTER, And More
Related:

Warner Bros. Animation, Webtoon Partner To Adapt Hits Like DOWN TO EARTH, THE STELLAR SWORDSMASTER, And More
Elmo Wants To Be The King Of The Pirates In Cute Netflix ONE PIECE Audition
Recommended For You:

Elmo Wants To Be The King Of The Pirates In Cute Netflix ONE PIECE Audition

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder