SOLO LEVELING Live-Action Netflix Series Adds A START-UP Star To Its Cast

Fresh off the official announcement of a live-action Solo Leveling series from Netflix back in July, we have another casting update to share.

According to reports out of Korea (Solo Leveling is a Korean manhwa, not a Japanese manga), it's been reported that K-drama star Kang You-seok has joined the cast.

North American K-drama fans and Netflix subscribers are likely familiar with him from several previous K-dramas including Start-Up, When Life Gives You Tangerines. and Resident Playbook.

He'll reportedly be portraying Jinho, who is Sung Jin-woo's right-hand man.

Previously confirmed cast members include Byeon Woo-seok (Record of Youth, Strong Girl Nam-soon) as Sung Jin-woo and Ahn So-hee (Train to Busan) as Cha Hae-in.

Per Netflix's official press release, it sounds as if their adaptation will align pretty closely with the source material.

"Solo Leveling follows Sung Jin-woo, an E-rank Hunter — the lowest tier — who gains extraordinary abilities after a near-death experience. As he levels up, he becomes humanity’s unexpected hope, defending against monstrous threats emerging from beyond the mysterious Gates.

"Since its debut on KakaoPage, Solo Leveling has firmly held its place as its No. 1 web novel and webtoon, garnering a staggering 14.3 billion cumulative views worldwide. Its anime adaptation made history as the first Korean animation to sweep nine major categories at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, including Anime of the Year, Best Action and Best Character. "

"The series will be co-directed by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo, known for their work in films like Ashfall, Like a Virgin, Castaway on the Moon, My Dictator and Cold Eyes. Kakao Entertainment and SANAI PICTURES are set to produce."

Solo Leveling aka Only I Level Up was created in 2016 by web novel writer Chugong. A webtoon adaptation followed in 2018, with artist Jang Sung-rak (Dubu) serializing Chugong's creation in KakaoPage.

Studio A-1 Pictures provided a 12-episode anime adaptation in 2024, with a 13-episode second season following in 2025. There's currently unconfirmed but heavy speculation that a third season will follow but in the form of a theatrical movie release.

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung’s contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother’s hospital bills, his sister’s tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he’s ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"