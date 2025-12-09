JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STEEL BALL RUN New Key Visual By Chief Animation Director Revealed

An impressive new key visual for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 7 - Steel Ball Run has been revealed online. The new key visual, which was created by Steel Ball Run character designer and chief animation director Daisuke Tsumagari, centers Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli together, highlighting their partnership.

As a quick recap, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, the seventh part of the long-running manga series by Hirohiko Araki, takes place in an alternate universe. Set in the United States in 1890 during the high-stakes Steel Ball Run horse race, the story follows the unlikely duo of Johnny Joestar, a paraplegic former jockey desperate to reclaim his purpose, and Gyro Zeppeli, a disgraced executioner with mysterious steel ball techniques.

The composition of the new key art strongly suggests that their dynamic and camaraderie will be central to the story. And if you look closely, it appears that Gyro is holding his steel ball.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is already confirmed to be premiering on Netflix in 2026, though a specific release date has not yet been announced. However, fans scouring Netflix's website discovered meta data that seemingly revealed a March 19, 2026 premiere date.

A teaser trailer for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run was shared earlier this year, along with an official description for the upcoming season.

"It’s 1890, in America, the Steel Ball Run — the first horse racing championship across the North American continent — was about to begin," the synopsis reads. "Spanning around 4,000 miles, the race offered 50 million dollars as the winning prize. Johnny Joestar, once being hailed as a genius jockey, is now paralysed and lost in despair. He finds hope in the mysterious phenomena caused by Gyro Zeppeli, an outlaw aiming to win the race, and determines to participate in the Steel Ball Run Race. Each having their own goal in mind, the two form an alliance and set foot upon the gruelling adventure and race."

As previously announced, Johnny Joestar will be voiced by Shogo Sakata (Aki in Chainsaw Man), while Gyro Zeppeli will be voiced by Yohei Azakami (Ron in Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions). Additional voice cast members include Kaito Ishikawa (Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia) as Diego Brando, Rie Takahashi (Yuzuriha in Hell's Paradise), and Kenta Miyake (Avdol in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders) as Steven Steel.

David Production, the studio that has overseen every previous JoJo adaptation, is once again handling animation with directors Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi reuniting alongside series director Toshiyuki Kato. Daisuke Tsumagari, who created the visual above, is serving as chief animation director and character designer.