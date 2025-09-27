JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STEEL BALL RUN March 2026 Release Date Leaked By Netflix

Following the release of the first teaser trailer for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 7 - Steel Ball Run, it's been discovered that the highly anticipated anime could premiere in March of next year.

The revelation comes just days after Warner bros. Japan revealed a new trailer for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, which confirmed a broad 2026 release window. However, closer inspection of Netflix's website website revealed meta data that seemingly reveals the series will premiere on March 19, 2026. No official announcement beyond a 2026 release window has been made, however.

アニメ『スティール・ボール・ラン ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』

ティザーPV解禁！

2026年NETFLIXにて世界配信決定！！



STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure New Teaser Trailer!

Coming to… pic.twitter.com/M7pJTA03tQ

In addition to the new release window, the trailer offered us our best look yet at the visuals and animation of Steel Ball Run, which is widely regarded as one of the most popular and critically acclaimed arcs in the entire series.

"It’s 1890, in America, the Steel Ball Run — the first horse racing championship across the North American continent — was about to begin," the synopsis reads. "Spanning around 4,000 miles, the race offered 50 million dollars as the winning prize. Johnny Joestar, once being hailed as a genius jockey, is now paralyzed and lost in despair. He finds hope in the mysterious phenomena caused by Gyro Zeppeli, an outlaw aiming to win the race, and determines to participate in the Steel Ball Run Race. Each having their own goal in mind, the two form an alliance and set foot upon the grueling adventure and race."

Prior to the trailer's release, one of the big discussions surrounding the Steel Ball Run anime adaptation was animating the horses.

“All things said, horses will be the most difficult," director Toshiyuki Kato revealed during the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure panel at Anime Expo earlier this year. “I’ve been thinking that from when I read the original manga, and I had thought, ‘This is quite an impossibility.’ But it actually has been adapted into TV animation. So we had a lot of trial and error to adapt it into animation in the best form possible in the current day. I believe that’s where we set our goals when we started this series."

Reception to the latest trailer has been mixed, although some of the criticism has been directed toward the voice cast, which is returning some actors from previous parts. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Johnny Joestar will be voiced by Shogo Sakata (Aki in Chainsaw Man), while Gyro Zeppeli will be voiced by Yohei Azakami (Ron in Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions). They are joined by Kaito Ishikawa (Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia) as Diego Brando, Rie Takahashi (Yuzuriha in Hell's Paradise), and Kenta Miyake (Avdol in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders) as Steven Steel.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 7 - Steel Ball Run is confirmed to release in 2026 exclusively on Netflix. As some have already pointed out, March is an uncommon premiere date for anime as the Spring season typically kicks off towards the end of March. However, Netflix did release Star Ocean on December 1, 2021, which was about a month before Winter season typically begins, so there is some precedent for early premieres.