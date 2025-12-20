SAKAMOTO DAYS Season 2 In Production; First Trailer Teases Legendary Hitman’s Past

It looks like retirement may remain on hold for Taro Sakamoto as Season 2 of Sakamoto Days has now officially been announced. During the Jump Festa 2026 Super Stage event for the series this weekend, it was officially confirmed that Sakamoto Days Season 2 is officially in production.

The announcement was accompanied by a new key visual and promo video teaser trailer. The new teasers feature a younger Taro Sakamoto during his JCC training days. This suggests that Season 2 will adapt the JCC Infiltration Arc and the highly anticipated Taro Sakamoto's Past Arc, which should reveal how the legendary hitman became the man that he is today.

As a quick recap, Sakamoto Days is an anime adaptation of the popular manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki. The story follows Taro Sakamoto, a retired hitman who has married and now runs a quiet neighborhood convenience store. But no matter how hard he tries, a peaceful life eludes him, as old enemies, rival assassins, and relentless chaos keep pulling him back into the action. Combining everyday slice-of-life moments with high-octane action, Sakamoto Days has earned widespread critical acclaim.

VIZ Media, which publishes the official English version of the manga, describes the story:

Time has passed peacefully for Sakamoto since he left the underworld. He’s running a neighborhood store with his lovely wife and child and has gotten a bit…out of shape. But one day a figure from his past pays him a visit with an offer he can’t refuse: return to the assassin world or die!

The first season of TMS Entertainment's anime adaptation premiered in January 2025. It aired as a split season with the first cour running from January to March, while the second cour followed in July. Fans interested in the anime can find Sakamoto Days Season 1, Parts 1 and 2 available to stream on Netflix.

The translation of the official description accompanying the trailer reads:

This "hard-boiled hitman action story" follows Taro Sakamoto—the legendary former assassin—as he fights alongside his comrades against approaching killers to protect his peaceful daily life with his beloved family. In Season 1, Sakamoto faced off in one fierce battle after another against numerous assassins sent for the 1-billion-yen bounty on his head, as well as the powerful killers dispatched by the mysterious figure "X (Slur)." After learning that Slur’s true identity is Uzuki, a former classmate from his JCC days whom the JAA’s special task force "ORDER" is also pursuing, Sakamoto and his friends decide to infiltrate the JCC in search of clues...! Look forward to Season 2 of this non-stop hitman action series where the past and present collide in a blend of the ordinary and the extraordinary!

Netflix has already confirmed Sakamoto Days will return to the streaming platform for its second season. Although it says Season 2 is "coming soon," industry experts are expecting it in late 2026 or early 2027, given that it has only officially recently moved into full production.

Production details were not revealed for Season 2, but we assume TMS Entertainment is returning. Masaki Watanabe (Bartender) directed the first season with Taku Kishimoto (BLUE LOCK) on series composition, Yo Moriyama (MEGALOBOX director) on character designs and Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia) on music.

In addition to the upcoming second season of the anime, it was recently announced that a live-action movie adaptation of Sakamoto Days is also in development.